Global PV Micro Inverter Market Research and Development Process 2025

PV micro inverters convert direct current (DC) from solar panels into alternate current (AC) of the required frequency. The output from several microinverters is later combined and fed to electrical grids to generate power.

The APAC will be the largest market for solar microinverters during the forecast period . The market in this region will witness significant growth due to the high adoption rate of solar microinverters. The ability of such systems to bolster the energy harvest of a system will compel the populace in this region to adopt solar microinverters.

This report focuses on PV Micro Inverter volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall PV Micro Inverter market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ABB

Chilicon Power

Enphase Energy

Renesola

SMA Solar Technology

SolarEdge Technologies

Sungrow Power Supply

Schenzhen Kstar Science & Technology

TMEIC

SunPower Corp

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By System Type

Standalone Systems

Integrated Systems

By Power Class

Single Phase

Three Phase

Segment by Application

Residential

Commercial

Utility

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 PV Micro Inverter Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of PV Micro Inverter

1.2 PV Micro Inverter Segment By System Type

1.2.1 Global PV Micro Inverter Production Growth Rate Comparison By System Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Standalone Systems

1.2.3 Integrated Systems

1.3 PV Micro Inverter Segment by Application

2 Global PV Micro Inverter Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global PV Micro Inverter Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global PV Micro Inverter Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global PV Micro Inverter Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers PV Micro Inverter Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 PV Micro Inverter Market Competitive Situation and Trends

