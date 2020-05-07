Global Remote Control Systems and Kits Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

In consumer electronics, Remote Control Systems & Kits are the component of an electronic device such as a television set, DVD player, or other home appliance, used to operate the device wirelessly from a short distance.

For industry structure analysis, the Remote Control Systems & Kits industry is not concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 30% of the revenue market.

For consumption market, China occupied 33.26% of the market in 2015. It is followed by North America and Europe, which respectively account for around 20.23% and 18.12% of the global total industry. Other countries have a smaller amount of consumption.

In order to reduce costs, manufacturers prefer to transfer production to lower-cost regions, such as China.

According to this study, over the next five years the Remote Control Systems & Kits market will register a 6.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2560 million by 2024, from US$ 1730 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Remote Control Systems & Kits business, shared in Chapter 3.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Logitech

Saitek

AMX

RTI

Crestron

Flipper

Leviton

Doro

Hello Electronics

C&D Electronic

Astarte Electronics

Remote Tech-Developing

Amj

Chaoran

Betop

Hengyong

Weida

Seebest

Yuehua

Kanlead

Chunghop

Rapoo

VSON

BREMAX

This study considers the Remote Control Systems & Kits value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

IR Remote Control

RF Remote Control

Gamepad

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Television

Set top box

Air conditioner

Game

Others

Table of Contents:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Remote Control Systems and Kits by Players

4 Remote Control Systems and Kits by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

11 Global Remote Control Systems and Kits Market Forecast

…Continued

