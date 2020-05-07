Global Rice Oil Market Competitive landscaping, Trends and Developments 2025

Rice oil is the oil extracted from rice bran. Rice bran is an oily layer in between the paddy husk and the white rice. It can be used as edible oil. In addition to its use in the food industry serve as additives, it is also used in the health care industry and the pharmaceutical industry. In HS codes and duty rates for Rice oil, Rice oil was classified as food & drinks oils, herbs & spices oil. the mainly content statistic is crude Rice oil.

This report focuses on Rice Oil volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Rice Oil market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Ricela

Kamal

BCL

SVROil

Vaighai

A.P. Refinery

3F Industries

Sethia Oils

Jain Group of Industries

Shivangi Oils

Balgopal Food Products

King Rice Oil Group

CEO Agrifood Limited

Kasisuri

Surin Bran Oil

Agrotech International

Tsuno Rice Fine Chemicals

Oryza Oil & Fat Chemical

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Extraction

Squeezing

Segment by Application

Food

Cosmetic

Industry

Other

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Rice Oil Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Rice Oil

1.2 Rice Oil Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Rice Oil Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Extraction

1.2.3 Squeezing

1.3 Rice Oil Segment by Application

