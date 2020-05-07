Global Rice Oil Market Competitive landscaping, Trends and Developments 2025
Rice oil is the oil extracted from rice bran. Rice bran is an oily layer in between the paddy husk and the white rice. It can be used as edible oil. In addition to its use in the food industry serve as additives, it is also used in the health care industry and the pharmaceutical industry. In HS codes and duty rates for Rice oil, Rice oil was classified as food & drinks oils, herbs & spices oil. the mainly content statistic is crude Rice oil.
This report focuses on Rice Oil volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Rice Oil market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Ricela
Kamal
BCL
SVROil
Vaighai
A.P. Refinery
3F Industries
Sethia Oils
Jain Group of Industries
Shivangi Oils
Balgopal Food Products
King Rice Oil Group
CEO Agrifood Limited
Kasisuri
Surin Bran Oil
Agrotech International
Tsuno Rice Fine Chemicals
Oryza Oil & Fat Chemical
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Extraction
Squeezing
Segment by Application
Food
Cosmetic
Industry
Other
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
1 Rice Oil Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Rice Oil
1.2 Rice Oil Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Rice Oil Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)
1.2.2 Extraction
1.2.3 Squeezing
1.3 Rice Oil Segment by Application
