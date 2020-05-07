Global Scaffolding Market Showing Growth of 5.14% During the Forecast Period Till 2023 – An Exclusive Report Published on Reportocean.com

Global Scaffolding Market by Type (Supported Scaffolding, Suspended Scaffolding and Rolling Scaffolding), By Material (Steel, Aluminum, Wood and Others), By Application (Construction Industry, Electrical Maintenance, Temporary Stage, Others) by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of World) – Global Forecast to 2023.

Market analysis

Scaffolding means alteration, dismantling or erection of a temporary structure. These are mainly used for working at the heights as it becomes risky for the scaffolder in falling from an half-built scaffold during dismantling of a scaffold. The scaffolding is a kind of pre-built construction which includes the main component or structures of the construction site or factories. The global scaffolding market is getting augmented by several factors including growing FDI in the construction area of the Asia Pacific region, along with supportive government policies. However, the market may be hampered because of the fluctuation in the prices of the raw materials along with a slowdown in the economic growth. Global Scaffolding Market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of approximately 5.14%, during the forecast period (2017-2023).

Market segmentation

Global Scaffolding Market on the basis of its type is segmented as suspended scaffolding, supported scaffolding, and rolling scaffolding. Based on its material, the market is bifurcated into aluminum, steel, wood and others. On the basis of its application, the global market is classified as electrical maintenance, construction industry, temporary stage and others.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the global scaffolding market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major players

The major players in the global scaffolding market are ULMA Construction, MJ-Ger?st GmbH, Waco Kwikform Limited, Stepup Scaffold, LLC, Wilhelm Layher Holding GmbH & Co. KG, Safway Group Holding LLC, PERI GmbH, Altrad Group, ADTO Industrial Group Co., Ltd., Cangzhou Weisitai Scaffolding Co.Ltd., Instant Upright, Tianjin Wellmade Scaffold Co. Ltd., Changli XMWY Formwork Scaffolding Co., Ltd. Beijing Kangde, Youying Group Rapid Scaffolding Engineering Co. Ltd, Rizhao Fenghua Scaffolding Co. Ltd. and KHK Scaffolding & Formwork LLC, Tianjin Gowe Industrial Co. Ltd., Entrepose Echafaudages Itsen Construction Equipment (Guangzhou) Co. Ltd., among others.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 Assumptions

2.4 Market Structure

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.5 Forecast Model

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing FDI in construction in Asia-Pacific region

4.1.2 Supportive Government Regulations And Policies

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Fluctuation in raw material prices

4.2.2 Slower economic growth

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Emerging Economies

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.1.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.1.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.1.3 Threat of Substitutes

5.1.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.1.5 Rivalry

6 Global Scaffolding Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Supported Scaffolding

6.3 Suspended Scaffolding

6.4 Rolling Scaffolding

7 Global Scaffolding Market, By Material

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Steel

7.3 Aluminum

7.4 Wood

7.5 Others

8 Global Scaffolding Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Construction Industry

8.3 Electrical Maintenance

8.4 Temporary Stage

8.5 Others

9 Global Scaffolding Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Asia Pacific

9.2.1 China

9.2.2 Japan

9.2.3 India

9.2.4 South Korea

9.2.5 Australia

9.2.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 UK

9.3.2 Germany

9.3.3 France

9.3.4 Italy

9.3.5 Rest of Europe

9.4 North-America

9.4.1 U.S.

9.4.2 Canada

9.4.3 Mexico

9.5 Rest of the World

9.5.1 Latin America

9.5.2 Middle East & Africa

10 Competitive Scenario

10.1 Competitive Scenario

10.1.1 Competitive Landscape

10.2 Market Share Analysis

11 Company Profile

11.1 Wilhelm Layher Holding GmbH & Co. KG

11.1.1 Company Overview

11.1.2 Financial Overview

11.1.3 Product/Service Offering

11.1.4 Strategy

11.2 Safway Group Holding LLC

11.2.1 Company Overview

11.2.2 Financial Overview

11.2.3 Product/Service Offering

11.2.4 Strategy

11.2.5 Key Development(s)

11.3 PERI GMBH

11.3.1 Company Overview

11.3.2 Financial Overview

11.3.3 Product/Service Offering

11.3.4 Strategy

11.4 Altrad Group

11.4.1 Company Overview

11.4.2 Financial Overview

11.4.3 Product/Service Offering

11.4.4 Strategy

11.5 ULMA Construction

11.5.1 Company Overview

11.5.2 Financial Overview

11.5.3 Product/Service Offering

11.5.4 Strategy

11.6 MJ-Ger?st GmbH

11.6.1 Company Overview

11.6.2 Financial Overview

11.6.3 Product/Service Offering

11.6.4 Strategy

11.7 Waco Kwikform Limited

11.7.1 Company Overview

11.7.2 Financial Overview

11.7.3 Product/Service Offering

11.7.4 Strategy

11.8 Stepup Scaffold, LLC

11.8.1 Company Overview

11.8.2 Financial Overview

11.8.3 Product/Service Offering

11.8.4 Strategy

11.9 Adto Industrial Group CO., LTD.

11.9.1 Company Overview

11.9.1 Financial Overview

11.9.2 Product/Service Offering

11.9.3 Strategy

11.1 Changli XMWY Formwork Scaffolding Co., Ltd.

11.10.1 Company Overview

11.10.2 Financial Overview

11.10.3 Product/Service Offering

11.10.4 Strategy

11.11 Beijing Kangde

11.11.1 Company Overview

11.11.2 Financial Overview

11.11.3 Product/Service Offering

11.11.4 Strategy

11.12 Cangzhou Weisitai Scaffolding Co.Ltd.

11.12.1 Company Overview

11.12.2 Financial Overview.

11.12.3 Product/Service Offering

11.12.4 Strategy

11.13 Instant Upright

11.13.1 Company Overview

11.13.2 Financial Overview

11.13.3 Product/Service Offering

11.13.4 Strategy

11.14 Tianjin Wellmade Scaffold Co. Ltd.

11.14.1 Company Overview

11.14.2 Financial Overview

Continue..

