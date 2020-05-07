Global Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Market 2025| Details Analysis By Top Key Players Zoltek, Toray, Wacker Chemie AG, Huayuan Group And More

This report studies the global Sheet Molding Compound ?SMC? market status and forecast, categorizes the global Sheet Molding Compound ?SMC? market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Zoltek

Toray

Wacker Chemie AG

Huayuan Group

Mar-Bal

Yueqing SMC&BMC

Polmix

Changzhou Fonda

Kyocera

Jiangshi Composite

Astar

Changzhou Haoyuan

Cuyahoga Plastics

Plenco

CME

Donghai Composite

Molymer Group

Molding Products LLC

Davies Molding

Hanwha Advanced Materials

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering North America,Europe,ChinaJapan,Southeast,Asia,India

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Glass Fiber

Polyester Resin

Vinyl Ester

Inert Fillers

Fiber Reinforcement

Others

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Electrical Industry

Automotive Industry

Other Applications

Table of Contents

Global Sheet Molding Compound ?SMC? Market Research Report 2018

1 Sheet Molding Compound ?SMC? Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Sheet Molding Compound ?SMC?

1.2 Sheet Molding Compound ?SMC? Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Sheet Molding Compound ?SMC? Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Sheet Molding Compound ?SMC? Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Glass Fiber

1.2.3 Polyester Resin

1.2.5 Vinyl Ester

1.2.6 Inert Fillers

1.2.7 Fiber Reinforcement

Others

1.3 Global Sheet Molding Compound ?SMC? Segment by Application

1.3.1 Sheet Molding Compound ?SMC? Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Electrical Industry

1.3.3 Automotive Industry

1.3.4 Other Applications

1.4 Global Sheet Molding Compound ?SMC? Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Sheet Molding Compound ?SMC? Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Sheet Molding Compound ?SMC? (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Sheet Molding Compound ?SMC? Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Sheet Molding Compound ?SMC? Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

2 Global Sheet Molding Compound ?SMC? Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Sheet Molding Compound ?SMC? Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.1 Global Sheet Molding Compound ?SMC? Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global Sheet Molding Compound ?SMC? Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global Sheet Molding Compound ?SMC? Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.3 Global Sheet Molding Compound ?SMC? Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.4 Manufacturers Sheet Molding Compound ?SMC? Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Sheet Molding Compound ?SMC? Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Sheet Molding Compound ?SMC? Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Sheet Molding Compound ?SMC? Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Sheet Molding Compound ?SMC? Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

3.1 Global Sheet Molding Compound ?SMC? Capacity and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.2 Global Sheet Molding Compound ?SMC? Production and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.3 Global Sheet Molding Compound ?SMC? Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.4 Global Sheet Molding Compound ?SMC? Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.5 North America Sheet Molding Compound ?SMC? Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.6 Europe Sheet Molding Compound ?SMC? Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.7 China Sheet Molding Compound ?SMC? Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.8 Japan Sheet Molding Compound ?SMC? Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.9 Southeast Asia Sheet Molding Compound ?SMC? Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.10 India Sheet Molding Compound ?SMC? Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

4 Global Sheet Molding Compound ?SMC? Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Sheet Molding Compound ?SMC? Consumption by Region (2013-2018)

4.2 North America Sheet Molding Compound ?SMC? Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.3 Europe Sheet Molding Compound ?SMC? Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.4 China Sheet Molding Compound ?SMC? Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.5 Japan Sheet Molding Compound ?SMC? Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.6 Southeast Asia Sheet Molding Compound ?SMC? Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.7 India Sheet Molding Compound ?SMC? Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

…