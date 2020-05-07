Global Signal Relays (Up to 2 Amps) Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

A relay is an electrically operated switch. Many relays use an electromagnet to mechanically operate a switch, but other operating principles are also used, such as solid-state relays.

Signal relays are used for low level current switching. Some characteristics of signal relays are stable contact resistance, Form C contact arrangement, a fully sealed construction, compact size for optimal board space usage, and available latching and low operating power.

Signal Relays usually refer to relays widely used in railway signal technique.

Currently, there are many producing companies in the world Signal Relays (Up to 2 Amps) industry. The main market players are Omron, Panasonic, TE Connectivity, KEMET, Siemens, HONGFA and so on. The production of Signal Relays (Up to 2 Amps) is about 113654 K Units in 2015.

Japan is the largest supplier of Signal Relays (Up to 2 Amps), with a production market share nearly 31.22% and sales market share nearly 6.76% in 2015. That is to say, there will be exports in Japan, while North America is the largest consumption region.

The second place is China, with the production market share of 20.70% and the sales market share over 13.02%. North America is another important market of Signal Relays (Up to 2 Amps), enjoying 15.43% production market share and 31.78% sales market share.



According to this study, over the next five years the Signal Relays (Up to 2 Amps) market will register a 7.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 870 million by 2024, from US$ 580 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Signal Relays (Up to 2 Amps) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Signal Relays (Up to 2 Amps) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Omron

Panasonic

TE Connectivity

KEMET

Siemens

HONGFA

Shenyang Railway Signal”

Weidmuller

Fujitsu

Littelfuse

Coto Technology

Cynergy 3

Phoenix Contact

Standex-meder Electronics

ZHNQI

This study considers the Signal Relays (Up to 2 Amps) value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

DC Signal Relays

AC Signal Relays

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Railway

Home Automation

Telecom Equipment

Others

