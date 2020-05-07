Global Stationary Fuel Cells Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

Stationary fuel cells generate electricity through an electrochemical reaction, not combustion, providing clean, efficient, and reliable off-grid power to homes, businesses, telecommunications networks, utilities, and others.

Stationary fuel cells are quiet and have very low emissions, so they can be to be installed nearly anywhere. These systems provide power on-site directly to customers, without the efficiency losses of long-range grid transmission.

Stationary fuel cell systems also take up much less space in proportion to other clean energy technologies. For instance, a 10 megawatt (MW) fuel cell installation can be sited in a about an acre of land. This is compared to about 10 acres required per MW of solar power and about 50 acres per MW of wind.

The classification of Stationary Fuel Cells includes 0-1 KW, 1-4 KW, > 4 KW, and the proportion of 0-1 KW in 2015 is about 43%.

JP & KR region is the largest supplier of Stationary Fuel Cells, with a production market share nearly 75% in 2015. USA is the second largest supplier of Stationary Fuel Cells, enjoying production market share nearly 15% in 2015.

According to this study, over the next five years the Stationary Fuel Cells market will register a 24.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 10900 million by 2024, from US$ 2980 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Stationary Fuel Cells business, shared in Chapter 3.

Panasonic

Toshiba

Siemens

Fuji Electric

POSCO ENERGY

Bloom Energy

JX Nippon

FuelCell Energy

Ballard Power

Plug Power

Doosan PureCell America

Altergy

SOLIDpower

This study considers the Stationary Fuel Cells value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

0-1 KW

1-4 KW

> 4 KW

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Residential

Telecommunications Network

Secure Communications

Other

Table of Contents:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Stationary Fuel Cells by Players

4 Stationary Fuel Cells by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

11 Global Stationary Fuel Cells Market Forecast

…Continued

