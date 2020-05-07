Global Surface Measurement Equipment and Tools Market Is Expected To Grow with a Healthy CAGR During 2017-2027

The Report Surface Measurement Equipment and Tools Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz

There is growing awareness among countries all over the globe that almost all spheres of people’s lives and living are greatly affected by weather. Also, there is acknowledgement that successful implementation of various economic development and social welfare programmes depends on better understanding of the country’s meteorological phenomena. A large number of weather observing stations exist in almost every country. Globally, there are more than 10,000 surface observing stations and about 1,200 upper air measuring stations, which utilize a variety of surface measurement equipment and tools for daily measurement of various meteorological elements on the ground, as well as in the atmosphere.

Surface measurement is a branch of metrology. Various parameters associated with surface measurement equipment and tools are roughness, fractality and primary form. In the world of manufacturing, surface measurement plays an important role in process enhancement, product development and quality assurance. Surface measurement equipment and tools are practically permanently installed in the field, most of them completely open to the atmosphere, while others are placed within specially designed instrument shelters or screens, where they are required to be in continuous operation round the clock. There are 2 important factors that govern the choice of measuring instruments, including the ‘accuracy’ with which the instrument is able to measure the true value of parameter, and the ‘sensitivity’ of the tool. Measurement of surface finish can be done by 2 methods, namely contact and non-contact.

Surface Measurement Equipment and Tools Market: Segmentation

The global surface measurement equipment and tools market can be segmented in a number of ways, two of the prominent ones being on the basis of product type and application.

Based on product type, the global surface measurement equipment and tools market can be segmented into:

Atomic Force Microscopes (AFM)

Stylus Profilometers

3D Optical Microscopes

Mechanical Testers

Optical Coordinate Measurement Machine

Based on application, the global surface measurement equipment and tools market can be segmented into:

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Optical

Others

Surface Measurement Equipment and Tools Market: Dynamics

Attributing to rising technological innovations and infrastructural activities in various developing as well as developed countries, the demand for proper functioning devices is increasing day by day; thus, the development of accurate and advanced instruments is much needed. Hence, the demand for surface measurement equipment and tools is expected to receive a boost from various electronics and automotive applications, which in turn is forecasted to drive growth of the global surface measurement equipment and tools market.

A key challenge identified in the global surface measurement equipment and tools market is the development of advanced instruments with accuracy, sensitivity and precision. Though new technologies are available in the market, manufacturers are finding it difficult to manufacture accurate surface measurement equipment and tools.

Introduction and development of new surface measurement equipment and tools is the key trend identified in the market. Utilization of smartphones for the display of measurement data for roughness measurement units and the introduction of the 3D measurement system are other trends observed in thesurface measurement equipment and tools market.

Surface Measurement Equipment and Tools Market: Region-Wise Outlook

Globally, APAC is expected to dominate the surface measurement equipment and tools market, followed by Europe, North America and other regions. This can be attributed to the developed electronics industry in developing countries, such as China and India. Moreover, Japan is expected to dominate the APAC surface measurement equipment and tools market, owing to the developed industrial sector in the country.

Surface Measurement Equipment and Tools Market: Market Participants

The surface measurement equipment and tools market is marked with the presence of a number of players active in different parts of the value chain.Examples of some of the market participants in the surface measurement equipment and tools market, identified across the value chain include Bruker, Mitutoyo Corporation, Zygo, Kosaka Laboratory Ltd., Jenoptik, Zeiss International, Mahr Federal Inc., Trimos, NDC Technologies, Alicona Imaging GmbH, Mitaka Kohki Co. Ltd., Tokyo Seimitsu Co. Ltd., and Optikos Corporation.

Manufacturers are focusing on introduction of new roughness measuring equipment’s and tools in order to enhance their presence in the global surface measurement equipment and tools market.

