Global Two Wheeler Accessories Market 2026: China Is Expected To Stay At The Vanguard Of Growth In Terms Of Consumption Of Two Wheeler Accessories

The global market for two wheeler accessories is gaining traction with the penetration of two wheelers rising extensively, especially in developing economies. Population explosion and traffic congestion are factors that are triggering the growth in demand for two wheelers across the globe. The growing spending power of the semi-urban population has shifted their preferences towards purchasing electronics and automobiles. This has proliferated the number of two wheelers in the rural and semi-urban areas both in developed and developing regions. In line with the growth of the global automotive accessories market, the global two wheeler accessories market is also expected to witness stable growth over the coming years.

The global industry is currently witnessing a period of stabilization as steady sales continue to sustain growth for suppliers and OEMs. However, an industry that is undergoing one of the biggest transformation, the future truly looks uncertain. The auto industry has always remained fiercely competitive, with US, German, and Japanese OEMs relying on incremental upgrades to consolidate their position. However, as electric vehicles and driverless cars become a reality, traditional players are staring at a future they arent entirely familiar with. The next five years in this industry paint a picture of collaboration and competition with the Silicon Valley.

In 2017, the industry has witnessed growth in North America being offset by slowdown in Europe and China. The fortunes of the global automotive industry are stacked in favor of emerging markets, as limited opportunity continues to plague matured markets.

List of factors tracked in the Automotive Industry Market Report

– Automotive Industry GVA

– Automotive production outlook

– Automotive sales outlook

– Fleet on road outlook

– Automotive carbon emissions outlook

– Emissions & safety norms

– Installation rates of components / accessories

– Replacement rates of components / accessories

– Growth in aftermarket

– Growth in service centers

Data Analysis and Projection

Data analysis and projections were made based on proprietary research frameworks and statistical analysis, which was further validated from industry participants. These frameworks include Y-o-Y growth projections, macro-economic factor performance, market attractiveness analysis, key financial ratios, and others.

For public companies we capture the data from company website, annual reports, investor presentations, paid databases. While for privately held companies, we try to gather information from the paid databases (like Factiva) and based on the information we gather from databases we estimate revenue for the companies. In addition, the team tries to establish primary contact with the companies in order to validate the assumptions or to gather quality inputs.

Standard Report Structure

– Executive Summary

– Market Definition

– Macro-economic analysis

– Parent Market Analysis

– Market Overview

– Forecast Factors

– Segmental Analysis and Forecast

– Regional Analysis

– Competition Analysis

Market Taxonomy

The global two wheeler accessories market has been segmented into:

Product Type

– Protective Gears

– Fittings

– Lights

– Battery

– Others

Two Wheeler Type

– Standard bikes

– Cruiser bikes

– Sports

– Mopeds/Scooters

– Others

Distribution Channel

– Online Sales

– Offline Sales

Sales Channel

– OES

– IAM

Region

– North America

– Latin America

– Europe

– SEA & Pacific

– China

– India

– MEA

