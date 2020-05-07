Global Waste-to-Energy Technologies Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

Waste-to-Energy (WTE) technology utilizes Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) to create electric and heat energy through various complex conversion methods

WTE technology provides an alternative source of renewable energy in a world with limited or challenged fossil reserves.

MSW is considered a source of renewable energy because it contains a large amount of biological and renewable materials.

WTE (Waste-to-Energy) is the process of generating energy in the form of electricity and/or heat from the primary treatment of waste. WTE is a form of energy recovery. Most WTE processes produce electricity and/or heat directly through combustion, or produce a combustible fuel commodity, such as methane, methanol, ethanol or synthetic fuels.

The classification of Waste-to-Energy Technologies includes Thermal Technologies and Biochemical Reactions. The proportion of Thermal Technologies in 2015 is about 97.3%.

Europe region is the largest supplier of Waste-to-Energy Technologies, with a waste treat share nearly 48.8% in 2015. North America is the second largest supplier of Waste-to-Energy Technologies, enjoying waste treat market share about 20.2% in 2015.

Europe is the largest energy generate place, with energy generate market share nearly 44% in 2015. Following Europe, North America and China are also both the large energy generate place with the energy generate market share of 27.4% and 11.5%.

According to this study, over the next five years the Waste-to-Energy Technologies market will register a 3.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 12300 million by 2024, from US$ 10100 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Waste-to-Energy Technologies business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Waste-to-Energy Technologies market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Covanta

Suez

Wheelabrator

Veolia

China Everbright

A2A

EEW Efw

CA Tokyo 23

Attero

TIRU

MVV Energie

NEAS

Viridor

AEB Amsterdam

AVR

Tianjin Teda

City of Kobe

Shenzhen Energy

Grandblue

Osaka City Hall

MCC

This study considers the Waste-to-Energy Technologies value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Thermal Technologies

Biochemical Reactions

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Power Plant

Heating Plant

Others

Table of Contents:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Waste-to-Energy Technologies by Players

4 Waste-to-Energy Technologies by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

11 Global Waste-to-Energy Technologies Market Forecast

…Continued

