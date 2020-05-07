Global Wood Pallet Market- Comprehensive Study by 2025

A pallet, sometimes inaccurately called a skid (a skid has no bottom deck boards), is a flat transport structure that supports goods in a stable fashion while being lifted by a forklift, pallet jack, front loader, work saver, or other jacking device, or a crane. A pallet is the structural foundation of a unit load which allows handling and storage efficiencies. Goods or shipping containers are often placed on a pallet secured with strapping, stretch wrap or shrink wrap and shipped.

Since its invention in the twentieth century, its use has dramatically supplanted older forms of crating like the wooden box and the wooden barrel, as it works well with modern packaging like cardboard boxes and Intermodal containers commonly used for bulk shipping. Most pallets are wooden pallets.

First, as for the global residential Wood Pallet industry, the industry concentration rate is relatively dispersed. The top 5 manufacturers have 58.69% sales revenue market share in 2016. The CHEP which has 42.07% market share in 2016, is the leader in the Wood Pallet industry. The manufacturers following CHEP are PalletOne and Kamps Pallets, which respectively has 7.17% and 2.47% market share globally.

Second, as for the Wood Pallet market, it will still show slow growth, and technological trends in the market will stay stable.

The global Wood Pallet market is valued at 9230 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 14700 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Wood Pallet volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Wood Pallet market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

CHEP

PalletOne

Kamps Pallets

Inka-paletten

Pooling Partners

Falkenhahn AG

PECO

John Rock

Millwood

United Pallet Services

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Asia Standard Wood Pallet

US Standard Wood Pallet

Europe Standard Wood Pallet

Others

Segment by Application

Logistics & Transportation

Manufacturing Enterprise

Otherss

