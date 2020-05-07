Verified Market Research has recently published a new report named “Head-Mounted Display Market Size and Forecast to 2025″. This report intends to study the developments of the Head-Mounted Display Market, including its development status, applicant profiles and future trends, along with focus on the top Key players in the market. To understand all of it, this well-researched report will reveal the market situation in general for you, along with the future forecast of the market.

According to Verified Market Intelligence, The Global Head-Mounted Display Market was valued at USD 3.32 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 63.40 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 38.78% from 2017 to 2025.

A head-mounted display is a type of display device that is mounted on a helmet or a set of goggles. Liquid crystal displays and cathode ray tube (CRT) displays are two kinds of displays that are used in the making of a head-mounted display. It is also available commercially with additional accessories features such as storage, camera tracker, headphones etc. Head mounted display has a wide range of applications in aviation, engineering, gaming and many more. It offers various benefits such as system response to head movement, high digital resolution, enhanced user experience, 3D dimensional view etc. Thus, these benefits contribute to the growth of the head mount market.

Growing adoption of AR and VR technologies, increasing demand for lightweight HMDs and portable devices and high demand of HMDs for gaming in consumer application have been driving the global head-mounted display market. While lack of awareness, restricted battery life and reduced level of standardization of HMD design might hinder the overall growth at a global level.

The “Global Head-Mounted Display Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market including some of the major players such as Emagin Corporation, Sony Corporation, Syndiant, Trivison, Innovega Inc, Epson, BAE System PLC, Recon Instruments, Sensics Inc, and NEC Electronics Corporation. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated to such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight into the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis.