Hyperscale Data Center Market 2018 – Research Methodology & Rapid Growth Till 2025

According to Verified Market Intelligence, The Global Hyperscale Data Center market was valued at USD 24.96 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 124.25 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 26.3% from 2018 to 2025.

The hyperscale data center is defined as the architecture that can expand and contract on the basis of the current needs of a business organization. These centers are easily customizable and vary according to the requirement of the businesses. It is a cost-effective technology that can easily merge with the existing infrastructure. Hyperscale data centers help in proving protection and storing the integrity of the corporate data. The increasing demand for computing, storage resources, and networking has led to the growth of the hyperscale data center market.

Rising Requirement for high application performance, an increment in an expenditure of data center technology and the increasing popularity of cloud-based infrastructure have been driving the global hyperscale data center market. While high infrastructural expenditure acts as a potential restraint for the overall market at a global level.

The “Global Hyperscale Data Center Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as Intel Corporation, Nlyte Software, Sandisk Corporation, Avago Technologies, Cisco Systems, INC., Hewlett-Packard, Ericsson, Cavium, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation and Mellanox Technologies, Inc. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated to such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight into the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis.