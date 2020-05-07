Kitchen Island Market to be at Forefront by 2026

An island bench in the middle of a kitchen is one of the most desirable features in a modern home, which has transformed the residential kitchen industry when it was introduced back in 1970s. A kitchen island is considered as an essential element of an efficient kitchen. It was primarily thought of as a prep station; however, with the ever changing designs and technology advancements, it added smart storage features, sinks, under counter refrigerators, and seating. Nowadays, a kitchen island can double up as a food preparation center, dining table, storage for cooking accessories, social setting, or as an ultimate multifunction unit. With more people opting for an open style of living, a kitchen island provides a transition between the kitchen and living space. Kitchen islands offer the convenience and provides ample space for efficient storage, and acts as a subtle block to keep people out of the cooking area while offering an area where people can gather, sit, and children can do their homework.

One of the key factors driving the kitchen island market is the changing lifestyle, redefining the way kitchen space is conceptualized, coupled with growing demand for storage cabinets for cooking accessories. The market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to the rising disposable income and the need for modular kitchens. Kitchen islands come in a number of designs and price ranges, and can be customized according to consumer requirement, depending on the budget, taste, and personal preference. In addition, consumers can color- coordinate the island with the kitchen or can contrast it with the house theme. The market is majorly driven by the residential construction industry and is expected to grow at a fast pace in the near future. In addition, rise in construction industry in emerging economies of Asia Pacific such as China and India are creating opportunities for the market growth.

The global kitchen island market can be segmented based on type, material, application, distribution channel, and region. Based on type, the kitchen island market can be classified into portable and fixed. In terms of material, the kitchen island market can be categorized into wood, glass, marble/granite, and others (plywood, ceramic etc.). Based on application, the kitchen island market can be divided into residential and commercial (restaurants/bars). In terms of distribution channel, the kitchen island market can be classified into hypermarkets/supermarkets, specialty stores, online retailers, and others (brand outlets, independent vendors, etc.).

In terms of region, the global kitchen island market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Europe is anticipated to dominate the global kitchen island market, followed by North America and Asia Pacific. North America and Europe are anticipated to account for a major market share, due to the urbane lifestyles, rise in disposable income, and high spending rate in the regions. Rapid urbanization and growth of the construction industry in emerging countries such as India and China are boosting sales of kitchen islands in Asia Pacific. The popularity of open modular kitchens is expected to increase in the coming years and will be one of the major trends during the forecast period.

Some of the leading manufacturers in the kitchen island market are Twin-Star International, L.L. Johnson Lumber, Canadel, Oldcastle Masonry, Bermex, Stone Age Manufacturing, Home-Style Industries, Bassett, and Powell Furniture among others. Manufacturers are increasing their R&D capabilities to diversify their product range and are also making efforts to enhance product quality. Players are anticipated to face competition due to the presence of several local vendors. The entry of new players, pricing competition, and mergers & acquisitions are further intensifying the level of competition among manufacturers in the modular kitchen industry. This is likely to lead to the introduction of many advanced products in the kitchen island market during the forecast period.

