Listeria Monocytogenes Treatment Market : Key Drivers & On-going Trends 2017 – 2025

Listeria monocytogenes, is a gram positive, facultative anaerobic, intracellular, ubiquitous bacterium which causes infections known as listeriosis. This foodborne pathogen causes serious infections in pregnant women and their babies, elderly people, and immune-compromised people. Pregnant women infected with listeria monocytogenes can pass the infection to the fetus. Listeria infection in pregnant women can cause stillbirths, miscarriages, and preterm labor. It is estimated that nearly 1,600 people are infected by listeriosis and around 260 people die due to infections caused by listeria monocytogenes every year.

The infection primarily occurs due to the ingestion of food contaminated with the bacterium. The disease is usually diagnosed by performing microbiological examination of body fluids such as placental fluid, blood, and spinal fluid. Listeriosis leads to a variety of symptoms which include muscle ache, fever, and flu-like symptoms in pregnant women. Symptoms in people other than pregnant women include stiff neck, head ache, loss of balance, confusion, and convulsions, in addition to muscle ache and fever. Other complications of listeriosis include sepsis, meningitis, and meningoencephalitis. People can also experience focal infections including infections of site inside in abdomen and chest, arthritis, osteomyelitis, and septic prosthetic graft infections, or of the skin and eye.

Increase in prevalence of foodborne infections is driving the global Listeria monocytogenes treatment market. Increase in consumption of frozen food such as vegetables, meat, and dairy products has increased the frequency of listeriosis. The Centers of Disease Control and Prevention states that listeria is the third leading cause of death from foodborne illnesses. Additionally, increasing awareness about the disease and its treatment method is propelling the global listeria monocytogenes treatment market.

The global Listeria monocytogenes treatment market can be segmented based on patient type, type of infection, type of antibiotic, and geography. In terms of type of infection, the global listeria monocytogenes treatment market can be segregated into meningitis, gastroenteritis, endocarditis, bacteremia, and brain abscess.

Based on type of infection, the Listeria monocytogenes market can be divided into pregnant women, neonates, geriatric population of 65 years of age and above, and others. Pregnant women are more prone to contracting listeriosis due to the ingestion of contaminated food. Additionally, immune-compromised people are susceptible to the Listeria monocytogenes infection. Based on type of antibiotic, the global listeria monocytogenes treatment market is divided into ampicillin, gentamicin, vancomycin, and others. Currently, no specific vaccine is available in the market for listeriosis.

In terms of geography, the global listeria monocytogenes treatment market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Globally, North America, Africa, and Southeast Asia are facing major problems due to the lack of treatments available for listeria monocytogenes infections. High cost of the drugs restricts Listeria monocytogenes treatment in many endemic regions. However, increasing awareness about the disease and rise in incidence rate of the disease around the globe are projected to drive the market. Moreover, the unmet medical need is estimated to present an opportunity for research and development programs to invest in the global Listeria monocytogenes treatment market. Currently, no vaccination is available for the treatment of this disease, and the focus relies on chemotherapy and prevention and control measures of Listeria monocytogenesinfections.

Key players operating in the global listeria monocytogenes treatment market include Eli Lilly and Company, Pfizer, Inc., Abbott, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, Bayer AG, Novartis AG, Astellas Pharma, Inc. and Bristol Myers Squibb Company.

