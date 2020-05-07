Location Analytics Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth of 17.58% CAGR by 2025

Verified Market Research has recently published a new report named “Location Analytics Market Size and Forecast to 2025″. This report intends to study the developments of the Location Analytics Market, including its development status, applicant profiles and future trends, along with focus on the top Key players in the market. To understand all of it, this well-researched report will reveal the market situation in general for you, along with the future forecast of the market.

According to Verified Market Intelligence, The Global Location Analytics Market was valued at USD 8.32 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 36.48 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 17.58% from 2017 to 2025.

Location analytics is technology that enables the users to gain insights from the location or geographic component of business data. With the help of location analytics, multiple types of business insights are possible along with multiple ways of obtaining the insight. It analyzes and interprets the information provided by the data when it is used in conjunction with a geographical information system.

Location analytics can be done for both real-time geographical data and historical geographical data. It offers numerous benefits to the organization such as easy collaboration, high scalability, shows pattern trends, high security, enhanced geographic information, improved decision making by utilizing data and many more. These benefits have contributed to the growth of location analytics market.

The necessity for predictive analytics for business, increasing adoption by small and medium businesses, growing demand for real-time location data analytic and rising need of asset management across the industry have been driving the global location analytics market. While security and privacy concerns, lack of technical expertise and awareness and high initial set up costs might hinder the overall growth at a global level.

The “Global Location Analytics Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as SAS Institute, Inc., Tibco Software Inc., ESRI (Environmental Systems Research Institute), Oracle Corporation, Pitney Bowes, Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Galigeo, Cisco Systems, Alteryx, Inc. and SAP SE. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated to such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight into the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis.

