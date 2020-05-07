Meniscal Rasps Market Segments, Opportunity, Growth and Forecast by End-use Industry 2018-2028

Meniscus is the cartilage present between the thighbone (femur) and shinbone (tibia). Two wedge-shaped pieces of cartilage are present in each knee proving cushion between femur and tibia, helps to avoid friction between the bones. Meniscal often acts as shock absorber, it reduces the amount of pressure transformed from one bone to other and hence keeps the knee in good shape. Whereas, due to physical activities sometimes meniscal tear can occur resulting in pain in the knee. Meniscal tear may be minor or major depending on the external pressure. To handle tear, meniscal rasps are used. In minor tear, only meniscal rasps are enough to promote healing of tear but in case of major tear meniscal rasps along with suture are required. Knee arthroscopy is the most common type of minimum invasive surgery performed for meniscal repairing, along with arthroscope (attached with camera, helps to see tear in knee) meniscal rasps are inserted into knee to promote healing or to put sutures.

Meniscal Rasps Market: Drivers and Restraints

Surgery involving rasping by meniscal rasps help to recover tear more rapidly as compared to surgery alone, driving the growth of meniscal rasps market. Increasing incidence of meniscal tear due to various physical activities like football, tennis, soccer, basketball, etc. which puts additional strain on the knee expected to drive the meniscal rasps market. Minimizing physical activity in recent times results in comparatively weaker meniscal cartilage present in knee, making it more susceptible to suffer tear and fuelling the meniscal rasps market. The capability of meniscal rasps alone to start process of cure without surgical intervention in minor meniscal tear expected to contribute significantly to meniscal rasps market growth. If meniscal tear left untreated chances of developing osteoarthritis are more and hence increasing awareness coupled with improving treatment seeking rate in minor as well as major meniscal tear driving the growth of meniscal rasps market.

Meniscal Rasps Market: Segmentation

Global meniscal rasps market can be segmented on the basis of product type, end user and geography

Based on product type meniscal rasps market is segmented as:

Manual meniscal rasps

Electrical meniscal rasps

Based on end user meniscal rasps market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics

Others

Meniscal Rasps Market: Overview

Meniscal rasps plays important role in arthroscopic surgery of knee involving meniscal tear by providing additional benefit of reduced healing time. Arthroscopic surgeries involving meniscal rasps are minimal invasive surgeries and hence are preferred as curative treatment of meniscal tear due to less healing time. By product type, meniscal rasps market is expected to be dominated by manual rasps due to convenience of handling. By end user, meniscal rasps market is dominated by hospitals due to high number of arthroscopic surgeries in inpatient settings. Increasing awareness about benefits of meniscal rasps in arthroscopic surgeries and extended efforts by manufacturers can contribute significantly in meniscal rasps market.

Meniscal Rasps Market: Regional Outlook

Global meniscal rasps market by region is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Middle East & Africa and Japan. Global meniscal rasps market is highly saturated in developed countries due to higher adoption and awareness amongst the surgeons about benefits of meniscal rasps. North America is most lucrative meniscal rasps market due high number of arthroscopic surgeries involving meniscal rasps. Europe is second most lucrative meniscal rasps market due to high awareness in surgeons about benefits of rasping in healing process of meniscal tear. Asia-Pacific is emerging meniscal rasps market due emerging economies like India and China coupled with increasing treatment seeking rate and growing awareness about arthroscopic surgery. Latin America meniscal rasps market is growing due to increasing arthroscopic procedures. Middle East and Africa is least lucrative meniscal rasps market due to lower adoption and comparatively less penetration of arthroscopic surgeries involving medical rasps.

Meniscal Rasps Market: Key Players

Some of the global key participants operating in meniscal rasps market are Arthrex, Inc., GDHWD & Eberle, Inc., DePuy Synthes, and others