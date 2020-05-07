Motorcycle Helmets Market: Rising With Immense Development Trends Across The Globe by 2024

ResearchMoz presents professional and in-depth study of “Global Motorcycle Helmets Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”. This research assessment offers a clear insight about the influential factors that are expected to transform the global market in the near future.

A motorcycle helmet is a type of helmet (protective headgear) used by motorcycle riders. The primary goal of a motorcycle helmet is safety – to protect the rider’s head during impact, thus preventing or reducing head injury and saving the rider’s life. Some helmets provide

additional conveniences, such as ventilation, face shields, ear protection, intercom etc.

Scope of the Report:

In the last several years, India motorcycle market enjoyed the fastest growth rate, becoming the largest market in 2015. On the same time, India motorcycle helmets market enjoyed a fast growing in the past several years. Today, China, India and Southeast Asia have been the largest 3 suppliers of motorcycle helmets, represent more than 85% market in 2017.

As the motorcycle market focus transferring to the developing regions like India and Southeast Asia, the market share of entrance door products is larger and larger. The average price of motorcycle helmets is in decreasing trend from 25 USD/Unit in 2013 to 23.3 USD/Unit in 2017.

Segmented by the product type, Full Face Helmet represent the largest share more than 50%, followed by Open Face Helmet and Half Helmet. Segmented by applications, on road represent market share 96.71% in 2017.

The worldwide market for Motorcycle Helmets is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.3% over the next five years, will reach 1690 million US$ in 2024, from 1660 million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Motorcycle Helmets in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Bell

Schuberth

Shoei

HJC

Shark

AGV

Arai

Nolan

Studds

YOHE

LAZER

PT Tarakusuma Indah

Jiujiang Jiadeshi

OGK Kabuto

Hehui Group

Airoh

Pengcheng Helmets

Nanhai Xinyuan Helmets

Zhejiang Jixiang

Safety Helmets MFG

YEMA

Chih Tong Helmet

Suomy

NZI

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Full Face Helmet

Open Face Helmet

Half Helmet

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

On-Road

Off-Road

