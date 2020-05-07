Next-Generation Memory Market 2018 – Exclusive Research Report Outlook Till 2025

Verified Market Research has recently published a new report named “Next-Generation Memory Market Size and Forecast to 2025″. This report intends to study the developments of the Next-Generation Memory Market, including its development status, applicant profiles and future trends, along with focus on the top Key players in the market. To understand all of it, this well-researched report will reveal the market situation in general for you, along with the future forecast of the market.

According to Verified Market Intelligence, The Global Next-Generation Memory market was valued at USD 2.38 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 15.33 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 26.2% from 2018 to 2025.

Next generation memory is an advanced storage technology that is used in the computer domain. Development of new technologies such as big data analytics, the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) has led to increasing demand for highly accessible devices that are compatible with these technologies. Next generation memory has the wide range of applications in automotive electronics, smart cards, consumer electronics, smartphones, mass storage and many more. Increasing demand for efficient, faster and cost-effective solutions have contributed to the growth of next-generation memory market.

Rising demand for enterprise storage applications, growing requirements of high bandwidth, highly scalable memory and low power consumption devices and increasing demand for universal memory devices have been driving the global next-generation memory market. On the other hand, storage issues in niche applications, a high price of memory technologies and lacking stability in extreme environmental conditions might hinder the overall growth at a global level.

The “Global Next-Generation Memory Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market including some of the major players such as Samsung electronics, Crossbar Inc., Fujitsu Ltd, Micron Technology, Inc., SK Hynix, Inc., Future electronics and others. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated to such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight into the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis.