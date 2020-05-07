Oilfield Chemicals Market Competitive Analysis by 2025: BASF, Ecolab, The Dow Chemical Company, Clariant, Ashland, Solvay, DuPont, AkzoNobel, Huntsman Corporation, Halliburton and Arkema
The report provides an in-depth analysis of the Oilfield Chemicals Market. The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies. The report helps Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the oilfield chemicals Market
Oilfield chemicals refers to a series of chemicals used in the process of petroleum and gas drilling, mining and transportation, water treatment and enhanced oil recovery. The applications of oilfield chemicals in oilfield include drilling fluids, cementing, completion, stimulation, production and EOR (Enhanced Oil Recovery Chemicals), delivery, etc.
THE KEY MANUFACTURERS COVERED IN THIS REPORT:
- BASF
- Berkshire Hathaway
- Ecolab
- Dow
- Clariant
- Albemarle
- Ashland
- Kemira
- Solvay
- DuPont
- Akzo Nobel
- Innospec
- Stepan
- Huntsman Arkema Halliburton
- APCI
- Chevron Phillips
- Koch Industries
- Occidental Petroleum Corporation
- Lafarge
- Croda International
- Schlumberger
A Sample of this Report is Available upon Request @ https://www.researchformarkets.com/sample/global-oilfield-chemicals-market-205874
North America is the world’s largest oilfield chemicals area. In Europe and North America, the main application of polyacrylamide is the water treatment industry. However, polyacrylamide in oilfield is less in foreign, because of the special geological conditions in China, Daqing Oilfield and Shengli Oilfield are still using extensive of polymer in flooding technology. China is one of the countries with the highest crude oil production costs in the world. Despite this, China has had to continue mining domestic crude oil due to the huge market demand. At present, the production capacity of polyacrylamide in China has exceeded 1.2 million tons. Most of the polyacrylamide is used in the oil field industry.
This report focuses on the Oilfield Chemicals in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Analysis by Types:
- Biocides
- Demulsifiers
- Pour-point Depressants(PPD)
- Surfactants
- Polymers
- Others
Market Analysis by Applications:
- Drilling Fluids
- Workover and Completion Fluids
- Cementing and Stimulation Chemicals
- Oil Production Chemicals
- Enhanced Oil Recovery Chemicals
- Others
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Request for Report Brochure for Latest Industry Insights @ https://www.researchformarkets.com/reports/global-oilfield-chemicals-market-205874
Major Table of Contents:
1 Market Overview
2 Competitions by Players
3 Competitions by Types
4 Competitions by Applications
5 Production Market Analysis by Regions
6 Market Analysis by Region
7 Imports and Exports Market Analysis
8 Players Profiles and Sales Data
9 Upstream and Downstream Analysis
10 Market Forecast (2018-2025)
11 Research Findings and Conclusion
Inquiry Before [email protected] https://www.researchformarkets.com/inquiry/global-oilfield-chemicals-market-205874
Customization Options
- All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level and can be customized according to needs.
- All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization).
About Research for Markets:
Research for Markets indulges in detailed and diligent research on different markets, trends and emerging opportunities in the successive direction to cater to your business needs. We have established the pillars of our flourishing institute on the grounds of Credibility and Reliability. RFM delve into the markets across Asia Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Contact:
Mr. A Naidu
Research for Markets
Tel: +44 8000-4182-37 (UK)
Email: [email protected]