Oilfield Chemicals Market Competitive Analysis by 2025: BASF, Ecolab, The Dow Chemical Company, Clariant, Ashland, Solvay, DuPont, AkzoNobel, Huntsman Corporation, Halliburton and Arkema

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the Oilfield Chemicals Market. The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies. The report helps Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the oilfield chemicals Market

Oilfield chemicals refers to a series of chemicals used in the process of petroleum and gas drilling, mining and transportation, water treatment and enhanced oil recovery. The applications of oilfield chemicals in oilfield include drilling fluids, cementing, completion, stimulation, production and EOR (Enhanced Oil Recovery Chemicals), delivery, etc.

THE KEY MANUFACTURERS COVERED IN THIS REPORT:

BASF

Berkshire Hathaway

Ecolab

Dow

Clariant

Albemarle

Ashland

Kemira

Solvay

DuPont

Akzo Nobel

Innospec

Stepan

Huntsman Arkema Halliburton

APCI

Chevron Phillips

Koch Industries

Occidental Petroleum Corporation

Lafarge

Croda International

Schlumberger

North America is the world’s largest oilfield chemicals area. In Europe and North America, the main application of polyacrylamide is the water treatment industry. However, polyacrylamide in oilfield is less in foreign, because of the special geological conditions in China, Daqing Oilfield and Shengli Oilfield are still using extensive of polymer in flooding technology. China is one of the countries with the highest crude oil production costs in the world. Despite this, China has had to continue mining domestic crude oil due to the huge market demand. At present, the production capacity of polyacrylamide in China has exceeded 1.2 million tons. Most of the polyacrylamide is used in the oil field industry.

This report focuses on the Oilfield Chemicals in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Analysis by Types:

Biocides

Demulsifiers

Pour-point Depressants(PPD)

Surfactants

Polymers

Others

Market Analysis by Applications:

Drilling Fluids

Workover and Completion Fluids

Cementing and Stimulation Chemicals

Oil Production Chemicals

Enhanced Oil Recovery Chemicals

Others

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Major Table of Contents:

1 Market Overview

2 Competitions by Players

3 Competitions by Types

4 Competitions by Applications

5 Production Market Analysis by Regions

6 Market Analysis by Region

7 Imports and Exports Market Analysis

8 Players Profiles and Sales Data

9 Upstream and Downstream Analysis

10 Market Forecast (2018-2025)

11 Research Findings and Conclusion

