Power Integrated Modules Market Growth Analysis with Respect to Region and Industry During 2017 – 2027

A power integrated module is as physical containment for various power components, mostly power semiconductor devices. These power semiconductors are usually sintered or soldered on a power electronic substrate, which carries the power semiconductors, and further, provides thermal and electrical contact and also provide electrical insulation, where ever required.

Power Integrated Modules Market: Drivers and Restraints

The increase in demand for energy requirement is the major factor driving the growth of the market. Also, the demand for consumer products such as washing machine, refrigerators, and others are increasing with rapid pace globally, thus anticipated to boost the global power integrated market during the forecast period.

The increase in application for power integrated module is the key factor attributing the growth of the market. Power integrated modules are used in laptops, tablet, therefore increase in demand for laptop and tablet for B2C and the B2B market is expected to drive the power integrated market in forthcoming years.

Global Power Integrated Modules Market: Market Segmentation

Global Power Integrated Modules Market can be divided into four segments, on the base of Power Device, Type, Application, and Region.

Segmentation on the basis of the power device for Power Integrated Modules Market as:-

The major segments of Power Integrated Modules Market on the basis of the power device include IGBT and MOSFET.

Segmentation on the basis of the type for Power Integrated Modules Market as:-

The major segments of power integrated modules market on the basis of the type include output power, output current, output voltage, input voltage, packaging type, and dimensions.

Input voltage type power integrated module are further segmented on the basis of ranges such as 26 to 55 V and 38 to 55 V 500 to 2500 mV. The input voltage type power integrated module also bifurcated in various ranges up to 360 to 400V.

Segmentation on the basis of the application for Power Integrated Modules Market as:-

The major segments of power integrated modules market on the basis of the application include embedded computing, controllers, processors, SAN/NAS accelerator appliance, network processors and noise sensitive applications. The other applications of power integrated modules include tablet PCs, 1-cell Li+ powered devices, personal navigation device, and mobile internet devices.

Global Power Integrated Modules Market: Competitive Landscape

Key Players

The major player operating in power integrated modules market includes Future Electronics, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., ON Semiconductor Corporation, Semikron, Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG., VPT, Inc., Applied Power Systems, Inc., Lectron Industries, and COSEL ASIA LTD.

