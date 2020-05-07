Regenerative Drives Market Key Players are ABB, Danfoos, Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric, Magnetek, Gefran SPA

Regenerative drives are compact, high performance, and low harmonic drives which help in providing energy backup to the power grids of a building. These drives can provide almost 100% power backup. Motors continuously produce energy that is generally not tapped; this results in wastage of energy. Regenerative drives help in increasing power in plants more effectively and efficiently. Manufacturers and suppliers of moving walkways, elevators, and escalators have started providing regenerative energy drives to increase the energy efficacy of these systems. ABB, Danfoos, Rockwell Automation, Siemens, and Schneider Electric are the major players in the regenerative drives market and have been continuously investing in research and development. Regenerative drives provide significant energy savings compared to other braking methods. No external brake resistor is required, as it gets transformed into easy installation and zero wasted heat.

Browse The Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/regenerative-drives-market.html

Vendors in the regenerative drives market offer drives for both AC and DC power supplies. There are also vendors in the market that are providing adjustable frequency regenerative drives to the customers and are in great demand. The energy during braking, for single motor or multi-motor DC drive systems, can be regenerated into the AC power line or can be used by the other drive systems. Using regeneration with adjustable frequency drives to return energy to the AC power line, was earlier considered to be very expensive. Regenerative drives are also available based on power rating, such as micro-power regenerative drives, low-power regenerative drives, medium-power regenerative drives, and high-power regenerative drives.

Low-power regenerative drives are expected to become popular among customers as they help organizations in reducing energy consumption and cost. Low-power regenerative drives also help in improving process control in industries, such as automation, building, food & beverage, oil & gas, and pulp & paper. Increasing infrastructure activities in developing nations is expected to drive the growth of the low-power drive segment in the near future. Also, huge investments in the manufacturing industry is a key factor expected to propel the growth of the regenerative drives market. However, decline in price of lithium-ion batteries is a major restraint of the regenerative drives market across the world as it decreases the sale of regenerative drives.

Download PDF Sample for this Research Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=61674

The global regenerative drives market can be segmented in terms of package type, drive type, service, application, enterprise size, and region. Based on package type, the global regenerative drives market can be classified into single and complete regenerative drives. By drive type, the market can be divided into wall-mounted regenerative drives, cabinet-built regenerative drives, and liquid-cooled regenerative drives. The service segment of the regenerative drives market can be split into training & consulting, support & maintenance, and implementation. In terms of enterprise size, the global regenerative drives market can be categorized into small-scale enterprises, medium-scale enterprises, and large-scale enterprises. This article considers companies with employee strength of less than 200 as small-scale enterprises, companies with employee strength of 200-500 as medium scale, while large-scale enterprises are those that have employee strength of more than 500.

Contact Us:

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

https://tmrresearchsite.wordpress.com/