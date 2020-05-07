Small Animal Imaging Market: Global Product Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2024

Our latest research report entitled Small Animal Imaging Market (by technology (nuclear imaging, micro magnetic resonance imaging and optical imaging), applications (cancer cell detection, monitoring treatment response, longitudinal studies, micro-CT and epigenetics)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Small Animal Imaging. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Small Animal Imaging cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Small Animal Imaging growth factors.

The forecast Small Animal Imaging Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Small Animal Imaging on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to report the global small animal imaging market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Small animal imaging is a procedure employed using imaging devices and elements observing biological processes in animals such as rats and mice for drug genetic material expression studies. These devices are comparable to the devices that are used for diagnostic in humans owing to its smaller size, these devices are also referred to as microdevices. Imaging systems are cost-effective for commercialization and steady validation of new drugs as it contains the whole body scan of the animals. The examination provided by using this system can deliver respected information in preclinical or phase I stage of clinical trials and to recognize the activity of pharmaceutical compounds. Small animal imaging is measurement and allocation of biological processes that include the study of the target molecule that is used in clinical research for drug development.

The factors driving the growth of this market are technological advancements such as high-resolution multimodality MRI in the field of small animal imaging and an upsurge in market demand for small animal imaging techniques. Further, increasing number of the pre-clinical research, and growing investments in the development of medicines and are also boosting the growth of this market. Additionally, growing applications of in-vivo imaging in pre-clinical research, increasing number of Pharmaceutical companies and clinical research organizations, and real-time data storage and high-resolution modalities are again some of the key factors that are propelling the growth of the small animal imaging market. On the contrary, insufficient infrastructure provisions for research facilities, and the lack of skilled research staff in developing economies with the prerequisite of high-end devices are the major restraining factors for small animal imaging market.

In terms of geographies, North America has led the growth of this Small animal imaging market followed by Europe. While the Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in this market. The growth in North America region is due to investments by clinical research organizations in pre-clinical studies, growing number of pharmaceutical and research-based organizations, promising compensation policies by originations and aggregate government funding in research activities are driving the growth in this market. Furthermore, in Europe region factors such as rising amount of research organizations for diagnosis of diseases and increasing investments by pharmaceutical companies in R&D are major factors boosting the growth of the small animal imaging market. Additionally, in the Asia Pacific region, the countries such as India and China are proposing high growth opportunities for the small animal imaging market players, increasing number of translational research activities and growing government support for biotechnology and pharmaceutical R&D are propelling the growth in this market.

Market Segmentation by Technology And Applications

The report on global small animal imaging market covers segments such as, technology and applications. On the basis of technology the global small animal imaging market is categorized into nuclear imaging, micro magnetic resonance imaging and optical imaging. On the basis of applications the global small animal imaging market is categorized into cancer cell detection, monitoring treatment response, longitudinal studies, micro-CT and epigenetics.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global small animal imaging market such as, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Trifoil Imaging, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Life Technologies Corporation, PerkinElmer, Inc., Aspect Imaging Ltd., Bruker Corporation, Promega Corporation and Mediso Medical Imaging Systems.

