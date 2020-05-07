Sodium Aluminum Hydride Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2016 – 2024

Sodium aluminum hydride (SAH), with the chemical formula NaAlH 4 , is commonly known as sodium alanate. It is a white colored solid crystal, used as a multipurpose reducing agent extensively for the reduction of non-functional groups such as amides, esters, aldehydes, nitriles, and ketones.

SAH is produced by reacting aluminum chloride with sodium hydride in tetrahydrofuran (THF). It is easily soluble in solvents such as 1.2-dimethoxyethane (DME) and THF. SAH solution is obtained by dissolving it in DME or THF, where THF is the preferred choice.

SAH reduces almost every kind of functional groups as efficiently as lithium aluminum hydride and diisobutylaluminium hydride to certain extend, which are strong reducing agents and are being used on a large scale in organic chemistry. The reduction reactions carried out by SAH can be associated with slight increase in temperature in order to achieve adequate results, this in turn can effectively help in reducing the cooling costs involved in reactions at commercial scale.

Market Trends

SAH is used for the preparation of other chemicals by the process of reduction. It carries out efficient reduction compared to other reducing agents such as sodium borohydride. SAH has weaker and polar Al-H bonds compared to the B-H bonds of sodium borohydride.

The low cost and easy handling of SAH makes it a suitable alternative to lithium aluminum hydride in organic chemistry in the present day scenario.

SAH has recently achieved lot of recognition as an appropriate chemical for the purpose of storing hydrogen in fuel cells by incorporating titanium as a catalyst. Storage of hydrogen requires high pressure tank and/or the use of a solid substance in which hydrogen molecule can be easily absorbed. SAH satisfies the second criteria efficiently. Hence, it is widely used for storing hydrogen gas.

Key Players

One of the major players operating in the market of sodium aluminum hydride is Albemarle Corporation headquartered in the U.S.