Sodium Bisulfite Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2016 – 2024

Sodium bisulfite, also known as sodium hydrogen sulphite, is a combination of sodium, sulphur, hydrogen, and oxygen. It is classified as a sulphur-based chemical. It exists in a white crystalline powder form but turns yellow in an aqueous solution. The acidic nature of this sulfite makes it susceptible to corrosion. It is majorly used as a reducing agent in applications including water treatment, development of photographic films, and textile grade dye preparation.

Sodium Bisulfite Market: Drivers and Restraints

A majority of sodium bisulfite is consumed by the emerging pulp & paper industry for semi-chemical and acid sulfite pulping purposes, which is anticipated to drive this market in the near future. Strict environmental regulations with respect to the dechlorination of municipal and industrial wastewater and the need for many treatment plants to use a less hazardous material than sulphur dioxide are also expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the market. End-users are inclined toward opting for sodium bisulfite over metabisulfite due to the ease with which the former can be handled.

Sodium Bisulfite Market: Segmentation

The sodium bisulfite market could be segmented based on grades such as:

Food grade

Photo grade

Technical grade

Sodium bisulfite is a preservative in fruit juices and starch solutions. In chemical and pharmaceutical applications, it is used to isolate and purify ketones & aldehydes and to destroy waste bromine. It is employed as a bleaching agent in textile and pulp & paper applications, as well as in developer solutions and acidifying fixing baths in the photography industry. Industrial applications of sodium bisulfite include treatment of wastewater and processed water. It aids the removal of excess chlorine from the water.

Sodium Bisulfite Market: Key Market Players

Some of the key players identified in the sodium bisulfite market are: