Thrombectomy System Market Poised to Expand at a Robust Pace Over 2015 – 2025

Thrombectomy is the surgical procedure where removal of thrombus (blood clot) from a blood vessel is performed. Blood contain cells called platelets and a substance called fibrinogen that allow the blood to clot. In normal circumstances, clotting is a good thing as it prevents blood loss from injury such as cut or gaze. However, when a blood clot forms inside a blood vessel, it can cause serious problem like part of the body supplied by that vein becomes swollen as the blood is unable to flow back towards the heart. If one forms in an artery, the blood cannot reach the area supplied by the artery.

Thrombectomy system are used in several procedures which require clot removal to achieve efficacious treatment and to save patient’s lives. Due to its versatility, the thrombectomy system can be utilized in several different applications like acute myocardial infraction (AMI), peripheral arterial disease (PAD), deep vein thrombosis (DVT), pulmonary embolism (PE), and neurovascular procedures.

Presently, thrombectomy system global market is driven by the technological advancement, aging population, and increasing demand for minimally invasive surgery. Thrombectomy system global market is drives by the aging population, technological advancement in healthcare industry, increasing demand for minimally invasive surgery, increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disease such as AAAs and PADs, patient lifestyle changes and unhealthy habits. However, lack of skilled professionals and the lack of awareness about peripheral vascular disease among patients are major barriers for this market.

Thrombectomy System Market Segmentation: Percutaneous Thrombectomy Devices, Aspiration Thrombectomy, Mechanical Thrombectomy Devices, Balloon Embolectomy, Catheter Directed Thrombolysis (CDT)

With rapid technological advancement, increase in the number of aging population and increase in demand for minimally invasive surgery, the thrombectomy system global market is expected to have healthy growth rate in the forecast period (2012-2025). Depending on geographic region, global thrombectomy system market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, South America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America holds the largest share of the global thrombectomy system market, due to high aging population and wide technological advancement.

Some of the key participating players in thrombectomy system global market are Bayer HealthCare LLC, Boston Scientific Corp., Covidien Plc., Minnetronix Inc., Argon Medical Devices Inc., NexGen Medical Systems Inc., and others.