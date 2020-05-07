Tissue Engineered Skin Substitute Market Gain Impetus due to the Growing Demand over 2025

Tissue engineering is a technique that engage the practice of combining scaffolds, biologically active molecules and cells to develop functional tissues as an alternative to natural ones. The main objective of tissue engineering is to make use of functional construct that can ultimately restore, maintain and improve damaged tissues and organs through improving the recovery process and chances of survival.

Tissue engineering substitute are of two types, acellular and cellular. Cellular products comprises living cells such as fibroblasts and keratinocytes enclosed within a matrix. Acellular products include matrix composed of materials such as hyaluronic acid, collagen, and fibronectin.

According to the American Burn Association (ABA), about 1 million burn injuries occur annually in the United States, burn injuries result in approximately 4500 deaths.

Tissue Engineered Skin Substitute Market: Drivers and Restraints

Presently, tissue engineered skin substitute global market is driven by the technological advancement in healthcare industry, increasing research funding, inclination of researchers towards development of tissue engineered skin, increase in the incidence of burn injuries and other skin diseases. However, inability of reproducing skin appendages, and lack of capability to replace the lost tissue especially the dermis are some major barriers for this market.

Tissue Engineered Skin Substitute Market: Segmentation

Tissue engineered skin substitute global market is segmented into following types:

By Product Type Synthetic Skin Substitute Biosynthetic Skin Substitute Biological Skin Substitute Allograft Cellular Allograft Acellular Allograft Xenograft

By Applications Chronic Wounds Burns Cases Traumatic Wounds Diabetic Foot Ulcers

By End Users Hospitals Other Healthcare Facilities



Tissue Engineered Skin Substitute Market: Overview

With rapid technological advancement, increasing research funding, and increase in the incidence of burn injuries and other skin diseases, the tissue engineered skin substitute global market is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR in the forecasted period (2015-2025).

Tissue Engineered Skin Substitute Market: Region-wise Outlook

Depending on geographic regions, tissue engineered skin substitute global market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, South America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe is expected to capture the largest market shares followed by Asia Pacific countries where the market is expected to grow due to rapid technological innovations, large consumer base, and high disposable income.

