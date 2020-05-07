Ultrasonic Surgical Cutters Market Segmentation Based on Product, Application and Region 2028

Ultrasonic surgical cutters are also referred to as harmonic scalpel and it is the handheld surgical medical equipment which is used during the surgery for cutting the tissue. Ultrasonic surgical cutters is powered with battery or electrically. The frontal end of ultrasonic surgical cutters is enabled with a blade and temporal end is equipped with a handle to hold the device. The handle assembly of ultrasonic surgical cutters has removable grip and this grip is used according to the operator. The blade at the front end passes the ultrasonic waves which is responsible for tissue cutting. Ultrasonic surgical cutters improve the efficacy of surgeon during the surgery and also reduce the risk during the surgery. Ultrasonic surgical cutters have made the complicated surgery more comfortable due to its ease of handling. The ease of handling ultrasonic surgical cutters has risen the demand of this product in the market.

Ultrasonic Surgical Cutters Market: Drivers and Restraints

The primary factor driving the growth of ultrasonic surgical cutters market are the rising healthcare expenditure and increased spending by hospitals to improve their facilities. Moreover, an increasing number of surgical procedures due to the rising number of chronic diseases is fueling the growth of ultrasonic surgical cutters market over the forecast period. Leading manufacturers are focusing on manufacturing more improved and specialized version of ultrasonic surgical cutters to gain the traction for ultrasonic surgical cutters market. On other hand, lack of funding by hospital management for procurement of secondary tools needed by the hospital professionals will deter the growth of ultrasonic surgical cutters market. The risk associated with the ultrasonic waves while using the ultrasonic surgical cutters is expected to be responsible for the sluggish growth of the ultrasonic surgical cutters market.

Ultrasonic Surgical Cutters Market: Segmentation

The global ultrasonic surgical cutters market is classified on the basis of product type, end user, and region.

Based on product type, ultrasonic surgical cutters market is segmented into following:

Battery Operated

Electrically Operated

Based on end user, ultrasonic surgical cutters market is segmented into following:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Ultrasonic Surgical Cutters Market: Overview

The global ultrasonic surgical cutters market is expected to show significant growth during the forecast period owing to increasing adoption of more improved healthcare facilities. The adoption of ultrasonic surgical cutters is increasing, as the surgeon feels more comfortable during the surgery while making the incision by using ultrasonic surgical cutters. There are several distributors available in the market which supply the ultrasonic surgical cutters to the hospital and clinics in bulk. By product type, battery powered ultrasonic surgical cutters are expected to dominate the market over electrically operated ultrasonic surgical cutters. Battery powered ultrasonic surgical cutters has more demand due to its portability. Among all end user facilities, hospital are expected to generate maximum market share, by revenue whereas ambulatory surgical centers are expected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period.

Ultrasonic Surgical Cutters Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of regional presence, global ultrasonic surgical cutters are classified into eight key regions – North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding China & Japan, China, Japan, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is the most lucrative market for ultrasonic surgical cutters due to the increasing number of patient pool. After North America, ultrasonic surgical cutters market is then followed by Western Europe and Japan. The increasing adoption of ultrasonic surgical cutters is responsible for the robust growth ultrasonic surgical cutters market in this regions. In APECJ region, India and Australia are the major markets for ultrasonic surgical cutters due to rising number of surgeries in these countries. The MEA and Latin America market are expected to show relatively low adoption ultrasonic surgical cutters owing to due lack of availability of medical professionals to handle this equipment.

Ultrasonic Surgical Cutters Market: Key Players

Some of the key players found across the value chain of ultrasonic surgical cutters market are Stryker Corporation, Medtronic PLC, Olympus America, MISONIX, Inc., Miconvey SURGICAL, FONA International, and others.