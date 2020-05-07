Virtual Private Cloud, By Organization Types By Industry, Healthcare, Hospitality, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts, 2016-2022 |Top Key Players are Amazon, Google, VMware, HP, Microsoft and IBM,

The Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) is an emerging market and is expected that VPC will be able to overtake the private cloud’s market share in the coming years. In VPC, a private cloud solution is provided within a public cloud infrastructure; thus, providing a secure and personal data storage space to the user in the public cloud. Today, the VPC solutions are mainly being adopted by the Small Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and Small Medium Businesses (SMBs). The VPC solutions are cost friendly and more secure as compared to other cloud solutions available. At present, VPC is witnessing growth mainly in the developed countries of the Americas and Europe and has started penetrating the other parts of the world.

Some of the major market players are Amazon, Google, VMware, HP, Microsoft, and IBM. The report also talks about companies to watch for such as Elastic, Digital Oceans, Cloud One and Clouding.

The Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) is expected to grow at an estimated CAGR of 26.35% during the period 2016–2022. The need for low-cost disaster recovery solutions and easy installation are driving the VPC market. Despite, certain factors such as lack of awareness about VPC solution in developing and underdeveloped regions may still impact the growth of the VPC market.

The VPC market has a huge growth opportunity in the industry verticals such as financial institutes, transportation, telecom, and hospitality. The VPC region market is analyzed by four regions – Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). The APEJ region is one of the fastest growing VPC markets due to the increased ICT infrastructure sending’s from the SMBs, SMEs and the government.

This study covers and analyses “Virtual Private Cloud” globally. Bringing out the complete key insights of this industry, this report aims to provide an opportunity for players to understand the latest trends, current market scenario, government initiatives, and technologies related to the market. In addition, it helps the venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and make informed decisions.

