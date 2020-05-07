Worldwide Bare Metal Cloud Market – Services, Opportunities, Trends, And Forecasts, 2018–2025 |by Top Key Players Rackspace, Internap, CenturyLink, and IBM.

The Worldwide Bare-metal cloud is the niche segment of traditional IaaS where the cloud services are directly running on local infrastructure and not on virtualized infrastructure. It is a public cloud service where the client hires hardware resources from a third party. The demand for bare-metal cloud emerged due to the high pressure on traditional public clouds to get high-performance workloads. The bare metal cloud is a single-tenant server which does not have virtual machines leading to high performance and efficiency. The bare-metal replaces the virtualization of the cloud with one single dedicated server to reduce the overhead costs.

Some of the players included in the report are Rackspace, Internap, CenturyLink, and IBM.

“Worldwide Bare Metal Cloud” market will have a CAGR of 43.2% during the forecast period 2016–2022. The worldwide bare metal cloud market is segmented by types, end-users, deployment model, and regions. North America is expected to be the biggest market in terms of revenue contribution while Latin America (LA) and the Middle East & Africa (MEA) are expected to expand the market in the upcoming years. One of the major advantages of the bare-metal cloud is the flexibility and scalability it is offering. Users here can modify the bare-metal cloud depending upon the requirements and workloads. The bare metal cloud is being used for blog data applications and high-data transaction workload that cannot tolerate the latency.

On the basis of Services:

Hardware,

Software,

Services,

Hardware (Server, Storage, And Network),

On the basis of End Users:

Healthcare,

Retail,

Telecom And IT,

Manufacturing

Hardware segment holds the majority of the share in 2016 and is expected to lead by 2022. The services segment follows the hardware segment. In services, consulting and training accounts for the majority of the share as companies have to invest in professionals to make them understand how the technology works. Integration services hold the second highest share in the services segment. In the end-user segment, BFSI holds the majority of the share followed by government and manufacturing sector.

The study covers and analyzes the “Worldwide Bare Metal Cloud” market. Bringing out the complete key insights of the industry, the report aims to provide an opportunity for players to understand the latest trends, current market scenario, a government initiative, and technologies related to the market. In addition, helps the venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and make informed decisions.

Table of Content (TOC):

Chapter 1 Introduction and Overview

Chapter 2 Industry Cost Structure and Economic Impact

Chapter 3 Rising Trends and New Technologies with key players

Chapter 4 Global Worldwide Bare-metal cloud Market Analysis, Trends, Growth Factor

Chapter 5 Worldwide Bare-metal cloud Market Application and Business with Potential Analysis

Chapter 6 Global Worldwide Bare-metal cloud Market Segment, Type, Manufacturers

Chapter 7 Global Worldwide Bare-metal cloud Market Analysis (by Application)

Chapter 8 Major Key Vendors Analysis of Worldwide Bare-metal cloud Market

Chapter 9 Development Trend of Analysis

Chapter 10 Conclusion

