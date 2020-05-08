2019 Global Luggage Market Size Growth 2024 Forecast Research Report

Global Luggage Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024 Provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments.

Global Luggage Market 2019-2024

This report studies the luggage bags, covering trolley bags in generaland Hard Luggage Trolley Bags.

Scope of the Global Luggage Market Report

This report focuses on the Luggage in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Request a Sample of this Report @ http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2646383

The India branded luggage bags market is dominated by three players, Samsonite, VIP Industries Limited and Safari. The market will be competitive, due to more foreign brands plan to expand its market share, like Tommy Hilfiger, Delsey, Briggs and Riley, Rimowa, VF Corporation (Eagle Creek and Eastpak), Travelpro and Victorinox etc. These brands are tapping the evolving Indian consumer at a rapid pace. The competition is expected to intensify further as these players are estimated to make a significant contribution in the organized segment of luggage industry. If the branded luggage bags sector can hold its growth momentum, then the luggage industry is going to be the leading player in the consumer durables category in the next couple of years.

Hypermarket channel continues to witness the strongest growth amongst all channels suggesting that Indian consumers are showing preference towards affordable luggage and convenience of modern shopping formats which are clean and air conditioned. E-commerce is another channel to look for in the near future as it rapidly expands with Indian consumers.

The worldwide market for Luggage is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Browse the Full Report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-luggage-market-2019-by-manufacturers-regions-type-and-application-forecast-to-2024

This report covers Analysis of Global Luggage Market Segment by Manufacturers

Samsonite India

VIP Industries Limited

Safari

Delsey

Briggs and Riley

Rimowa

VF Corporation (Eagle Creek and Eastpak)

Travelpro

Tommy Hilfiger

Victorinox

Global Luggage Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Make an enquiry before buying this report @ http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2646383

Global Luggage Market Segment by Type

General Trolley Bags

Hard Luggage Trolley Bags

Global Luggage Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Casual Luggage Bag

Travel Luggage Bag

Business Luggage Bag

Some of the Points cover in Global Luggage Market Research Report is:

Chapter 1: Describe Luggage Industry

Introduction,

Product Scope,

Market Overview,

Market Opportunities,

Market Risk,

Market Driving Force

Chapter 2: To analyze the top manufacturers of Luggage Industry in 2016 and 2017

Sales

Revenue and price

Chapter 3: Competitive analysis among the top manufacturers in 2016 and 2017

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 4: Global Luggage Market by regions from 2013 to 2018

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 5, 6, 7 and 8: Global Luggage Market by key countries in these regions

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 9 and 10: Global Luggage Market by type and application from 2013 to 2018

Sales

Revenue and market share

Growth rate

Chapter 11:Luggage Industry Market forecast from 2018 to 2023

Regions

Type and application with sales and revenue

Chapter 12 and 13:Luggage Industry

Sales channel

Distributors

Traders and dealers

Appendix

Data source

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019