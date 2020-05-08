Advocacy and Engagement Software Market 2019 Global Analysis, Share, Trend, Key Players, Opportunities & Forecast To 2025

Summary:

A new market study, titled “Discover Global Advocacy and Engagement Software Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

Global Advocacy and Engagement Software Market

Advocacy software gives the tools that you need to connect people to elect officials and enable to create a powerful advocacy strategy. Also it mobilizes customers to support B2B marketing objectives: more recommendations, referrals and references, more authentic customer content, extended social reach, customer-driven innovation and more.

In 2018, the global Advocacy and Engagement Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Advocacy and Engagement Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Advocacy and Engagement Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

One Click Politics

The Soft Edge

CQ-Roll Call

Capitol Impact

Blackbaud

Phone2Action

RAP Index

Votility

Salsa

Queue Technologies

Customer Advocacy

Annex Cloud

PostBeyond

SocialChorus

Influitive

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud Based

Web Based

Market segment by Application, split into

Enterprise propaganda

Government election

Organize fund-raising

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Advocacy and Engagement Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Advocacy and Engagement Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Advocacy and Engagement Software are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered

