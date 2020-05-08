Aircraft EMI Shielding Market Is Progressing Towards A Strong Growth By 2028

There has been an imperative need for emi shielding in the military and other aerospace applications. With growing advancements in the wireless technology and increased signal sensitivity in devices, there has been a greater demand for shielding in the avionic equipment. The electromagnetic interference caused by induction or outside radiation may affect the electrical circuit of the aircraft. Electromagnetic interference can cause temporary and permanent disruption in the circuit components.

The electric fields induced may be intentional or unintentional but is a major problem for advanced devices and degrade or fully destroy the avionic equipment. Thus there has been a greater need of aircraft emi shielding to save the electronics and also prevent severe accidents which might occur due to electronic interference between pilot and the connecting tower. The shielding of devices has not only reduced emi emissions but also has led to increased performance. Various parameters need to be gauged to evaluate the effectiveness of the shielding such as material of the shield, thickness, frequency and distance of the shield.

Global Aircraft EMI Shielding Market Dynamics

Aircraft EMI Shielding Market Drivers

The growing regulations for emi shielding by the aircraft authorities for safety has led increase in manufacturers focus on use of emi shielding. The growing use of wireless technologies and electronics in the aircrafts is projected to boost the demand for aircraft emi shielding over the forecast period. The up cycle in aircraft production and new orders will drive the demand for aircraft emi shielding. The existing aircraft fleet has also created rise in demand for aircraft emi shielding and is being deployed in terms of cable up gradation and others. The growing MRO budget is expected to generate opportunities for aircraft emi shielding over the forecast period.

Aircraft EMI Shielding Market Restraints

One of the major challenge faced by the global Aircraft EMI Shielding market is the additional cost associated with the deployment of such products or materials is a major challenge for manufacturers. However, the manufacturers are focusing on improving efficiency and reducing cost of production

Aircraft EMI Shielding Market Trends

In order to win an edge over the other players in the market, the manufacturers are focusing on entering in long term collaborations with the aircraft OEM’s. This ensures reliability and expansion of their distribution network.

The manufacturers are also offering integrated services along with various emi shielding products and materials. This has also been a prolonged trend in the industry.

Global Aircraft EMI Shielding Market Segmentation

The global Aircraft EMI Shielding market can be segmented on the basis of platform type, material type, product type, location type, sales channel and region

On the basis of application, the global Aircraft EMI Shielding market can be segmented as:

Commercial aircrafts

Private Aircrafts

Military/defense aircrafts

Others

On the basis of platform type, the global Aircraft EMI Shielding market can be segmented as:

Fixed wing platform

Rotary wing platform

On the basis of aircraft type, the global Aircraft EMI Shielding market can be segmented as:

Narrow Body

Wide Body

Regional jet

Turboprop

On the basis of product type, the global aircraft emi shielding market can be segmented as:

Gaskets

Cable over braids

Laminates, Tapes and foils

Paints and coatings

Others

On the basis of location type, the global aircraft emi shielding market can be segmented as:

Electronic bay

Airframe

Flight deck

Antenna

On the basis of sales channel, the global aircraft emi shielding market can be segmented as:

OEM

Aftermarket

Global Aircraft EMI Shielding Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of regional perspective, North America and Europe are anticipated to lead the global demand for aircraft emi shielding. This is attributed to the stringent regulations prevailing in the regions. Asia Pacific with rising aircraft fleet and aircraft production is also anticipated to generate significant growth opportunities. This region is anticipated to witness relatively higher growth rate. Middle East and Africa is projected to hold significant share in the global aircraft emi shielding market. Latin America is projected to be a low volume high growth region. Japan is expected to witness moderate demand for aircraft emi shielding.

Global Aircraft EMI Shielding Market Participants

Some of the market participants identified across the value chain of global Aircraft EMI Shielding market are: