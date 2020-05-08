Analog-to-Digital Converters Market: Extensive Analysis of the Current & Emerging Market Trends

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Analog-to-Digital Converters Market by Product and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023”, the global analog-to-digital converters market was valued at $2,145.00 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $3,175.04 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.60% from 2017 to 2023.

Asia-Pacific dominates the analog-to-digital converters market throughout the forecast period. However, LAMEA is expected to grow at the highest CAGR. Furthermore, the industrial application segment is expected to grow at a highest CAGR throughout the forecast period. However, consumer electronics segment is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

An analog-to-digital converter (ADC) is an electronic component that accepts analog (continuous) input and transforms it into digital (discrete) output. The market is driven by increase in technological advancements and surge in disposable income of individuals. However, the design complexity design of the ADC device restricts the market growth.

At present, Asia-Pacific dominates this market, followed by North America. In 2016, China dominated the Asia-Pacificmarket; similarly, U.S. led the overall market in North America in the same year. The rest of Europe, excluding UK, Germany, and France, currently dominates the European analog-to-digital converters market.

Get the sample copy @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2928

In 2016, the delta-sigma ADC segment dominated the product segment, in terms of revenue. Furthermore, based on application, consumer electronics led the global market in 2016. However, the industrial application segment is expected to register the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.

The key players profiled in the report include Analog Devices, Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., Sony Corporation, Maxim Integrated, Adafruit Industries, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Asahi Kasei Microdevices Co., Renesas Electronics Corporation, National Instruments, and Diligent Inc.

Analyst Review:

he analog-to-digital converters market possesses high potential for growth in the data converters industry. The current business scenario has witnessed an increase in the demand for these converters, particularly in the developing regions. The companies have adopted innovative techniques such as product launches, product developments, and partnerships in an effort to provide customers with advanced and innovative product offerings.

The global analog-to-digital converters market is expected to witness a high growth rate in the near future, attributable to rise in disposable income and numerous technological advancements. However, complex design of the device impedes the market growth.

Advanced innovation in communication technologies has been witnessed, such as multi-standard radios, multi-input/multi-output, due to which there exists need to provide multichannel programmable data conversion, which in turn is expected to drive the improved ADC performance in the near future.

Among the analyzed geographical regions, Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the highest revenue in the global market throughout the forecast period. However, LAMEA is expected to grow at a higher growth rate, predicting a lucrative market growth for analog-to-digital converter applications.

Make a purchase enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2928