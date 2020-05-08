Analysis of the Global Medical Gas And Equipment’S Market Forecast to 2024 Using A Base Year of 2018

Our latest research report entitled Medical Gas and Equipment’s Market (by product type (medical pure gases, medical gas mixtures, medical gas equipment), application (therapeutic, diagnostic)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Medical Gas and Equipment’s. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Medical Gas and Equipment’s cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Medical Gas and Equipment’s growth factors.

The forecast Medical Gas and Equipment’s Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Medical Gas and Equipment’s on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to report, the global medical gas and equipment’s market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Medical gases are considered as medical products and those equipment’s that can handle medical gases are termed as medical gas equipment’s. These are frequently used in healthcare by healthcare professionals for diagnostic and treatment of the patients. Additionally, it has varied usage in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, such as, pharmaceutical manufacturing, cell culture studies, and drug discovery and development. Commonly used medical gases are Medical air, Oxygen, Nitrous oxide, Nitrogen, Carbon dioxide etc.

Global medical gas and equipment’s market is showing a positive trend of development around the globe. There are many factors which are helping to boost this market such as the rising incidence of chronic diseases, growing number of industry-friendly safety initiatives undertaken by the government, implementation of U.S. FDA safety and innovation act, growing base of geriatric population, and increasing demand for home healthcare and point of care products are some of the major factors propelling the growth of the medical gases market.

On the basis of region, the global medical gas and equipment’s market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). Due to the presence of a well-established medical gases market, high prevalence of patients with respiratory disorders, and the growing aging population have contributed to the large share of the North American region. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR; growth in this market can be attributed to increasing healthcare awareness, rising healthcare expenditures, growth in the aging population, and growth in per capita income.

Market Segmentation by Product Type and Application

The report on global medical gas and equipment’s market covers segments such as, product type and application. On the basis of product type, the global medical gas and equipment’s market is categorized into medical pure gases, medical gas mixtures and medical gas equipment. On the basis of application, the global medical gas and equipment’s market is categorized into therapeutic, diagnostic and others.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global medical gas and equipment’s market such as, Medical Gas Solutions, Allied Health Care, Ohio Medical, Powerex., Amico Corp., Gentec Corp., BeaconMedaes LLC, Air Gas Inc., Linde Gas and Praxair Inc.

