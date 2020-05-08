Automotive Paint Market Assessed to Grow Robustly, Bringing In Revenues Worth over US$ 5.0 11,966.1 Mn by End of 2017-2022 Period

The global automotive paint market is projected to witness an above-average growth over the next couple of years. Demand for automotive paints is growing due to constant improvements in their property and functionality. Today, automotive paints are not only used for beautification of the vehicles but also to enhance surface durability. Automotive paint increase the endurance of metal and aluminium parts of a vehicle, enabling them to withstand extreme environmental conditions such as heat, acid, UV radiation and dust particle. Moreover, automaker are channelizing efforts to improve the overall car coat and painting techniques. Several layers of paint and coating are applied in modern vehicles, which can reach thickness of nearly 100 µm (0.1mm). In order to ensure proper application of automotive paint, most manufacturers follow a highly systematic and precautious preparation procedure. Automotive paint usually comprise of a combination of coating layers, which include primer paint, basecoat and clearcoat.

Global sales of automotive paint is also increasing owing to rising production of vehicles coupled with robust growth of automotive sector in countries such as Brazil, China, Mexico, India and South Korea. In addition, growing trends of automotive restorations and refurbishing is likely to reflect favourably on the sales prospect of automotive paints in the aftermarket vertical. At the same time, rapid adoption of advanced powder coating and thermal spray technologies is likely to boost the growth of the global automotive paint market. This market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 11,966.1 Mn by 2022.

Request For Report [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/2840

Companies that manufacture automotive paints are focusing on development of products that are eco-friendly. This is primarily owing to increasing concerns over emission of toxic gasses in the environment. The automotive sector is under pressure to reduce the effects of their product that contribute to environmental degradation. Moreover, government organisations and environmental bodies are encouraging the utilization of technologies that help in lowering emission levels. Hence, companies are shifting towards painting and coating products that are non-toxic.

North America Set to Lead the Global Automotive Paint Market

In terms of revenue, the automotive paint market is North America is expected to hold the top spot. Existence of a massive automotive sector is substantiating the growth of the market in North America. During the forecast period the region’s market is projected to exhibit an impressive growth.

Request For Report Table of Content (TOC)@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/2840

Electrocoat Coating Type Segment to Remain Dominant Over 2022

Based on coating type, the electrocoat segment is expected to touch a valuation of US$ 3,865.2 Mn in 2022. This segment currently commands for close to 30% share of the global automotive paint market and is projected to exhibit a sound CAGR during the forecast period.

Compact Passenger Cars Vehicle Type Segment to Remain Highly Lucrative Over 2022

By vehicle type, the compact passenger cars segment is anticipated surpass a valuation of US$ 2,600 Mn by 2017-end. In addition, the segment is expected to soar at a healthy rate during the forecast period. This is primarily owing to increasing sales of compact passenger cars in countries such as China and India.

Waterborne Paint Base Segment Will Continue to Outperform Solvent-Borne Paint Base Segment

By paint base, the waterborne automotive segment is expected to lead throughout the forecast period. The segment presently commands for over 50% revenue share of the market and is likely to reach valuation in excess of US$ 5,800 Mn by 2022.

Competition Tracking

Leading market players profiled in the PMR’s report include Akzo Nobel NV, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., BASF SE, Clariant AG, DuPont Coatings & Color Technologies Group, Kansai Paint Co.,Ltd, Nippon Paint Holdings Co Ltd, The Sherwin Williams Company, and The Valspar Corporation.