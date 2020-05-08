Automotive Start-Stop Battery Market Advanced Technologies and Innovations 2018-2028

Automotive start-stop battery is a kind of rechargeable battery that is working on a start-stop mechanism. By the principle of operation, an Automotive start-stop battery shut offs the engine automatically when the vehicle comes to a halt. Although, the automotive start-stop battery still powers all the other electrical systems and devices like as AC and the radio till the engine starts again. The engine gets started automatically by the automotive start-stop battery within a fraction of second when the brakes are released. Therefore Automotive Start-Stop Battery helps in reduction of total fuel consumption and enhancing the efficiency of the vehicle.

Additionally, the growing demand for automotive start stop technology by the automobile manufacturers in order to decrease CO2 emission and meet regulatory norms related to emission standards is accelerating the need for start stop technology. Hence, increasing adaptation of this technology is expected the boost the global automotive start stop battery demand.

Automotive Start-Stop Battery Market: Dynamics

Growing automotive production and increasing adoption of start-stop technology by automotive OEMs is expected to drive the automotive start stop battery market in the future. Additionally, the growing fleet of electric and hybrid electric vehicles, with the constituent battery being the key source of power is also identified as significant growth provider of automotive start-stop battery. Moreover, with the growing prices of crude oil coupled the demand for more energy efficient automobiles, the global market for automotive start-stop battery market is expected to grow with healthy CAGR during the forecast period.

Moreover, the manufacturers of automotive start-stop battery are highly focused toward innovations and up gradations in order to differentiate themselves from others. For an instance the introduction of moldable and smart batteries took place in the recent past years and had provided a different way to the automotive start-stop battery manufacturers.

Automotive Start-Stop Battery Market: Segmentation

Global market of automotive start-stop battery market can be segmented on the basis of battery type, application and region.

On the basis of battery type, the global market for automotive start-stop battery is segmented as:

Lead-acid Batteries Enhanced Flooded Batteries Absorbent Glass Mat Batteries

Li-ion Batteries

On the basis of application, the global market for automotive start-stop battery is segmented as:

Conventional Vehicle

Electric Vehicle

Automotive Start-Stop Battery Market: Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific is expected to be the most prominent market in the global automotive start stop battery market and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the growing demand and sales of automobiles with respect to conventional as well as electric vehicles. Moreover, fuel efficacy & cost reduction provided by the automotive start-stop battery is making them as a preferred option to be used in automobiles from the Asia Pacific region. China India & Japan are the key growth engines responsible for healthy growth of the regional Automotive Start-Stop Battery market.

The North America & European regions have been the early adopters of automotive start-stop battery. North America & Europe regions currently have a noteworthy share in the global market but are projected to grow at a relatively slower pace compared to Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific automotive start-stop battery market is anticipated to register the most significant growth during the forecast period.

Automotive Start-Stop Battery Market: Market Participants

Names of some of the manufacturers involved in the manufacturing, sales & development of automotive start-stop battery are: