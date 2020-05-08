Bahrain Alcoholic Beverages Market Demand, Supply, Growth & Forecast By 2018 – 2025

The Bahrain alcoholic beverages market revenue was $25,580 thousand in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.5% to reach $30,405 thousand by 2025.

Alcoholic beverages are consumed among all demographics across the world and are based on the substrates that are locally available. The differences between the prices of alcoholic beverages in Bahrain are majorly determined by two factors‐the cost of production and the duties levied on those costs. In addition, the production methods play a crucial role in determining the prices of premium/super premium spirits and wines.

High disposable income, increase in number of on premise (bars, cafes, restaurants) distribution channel, and surge in demand for premium products drive the growth of the Bahrain alcoholic beverages market. However, high cost of premium/super premium products and increase in demand for nonalcoholic beverages, owing to health concerns majorly restrict the market growth.

The Bahrain alcoholic beverages market is segmented based on type and distribution channel. Based on type, the market is classified into beer, distilled spirits, wine, and others. Based on distribution channel, the market is fragmented into convenience stores, on premises, liquor stores, internet retailing, and supermarkets.

In 2017, the distilled spirit segment dominated the Bahrain alcoholic market, both in terms of volume and value. By distribution channel, the liquor stores segment occupied the largest market share in 2017 and is estimated to grow at a significant growth rate during the forecast period (2018-2025).

Major players operating in the Bahrain alcoholic beverages market are Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev), BAVARIA N.V., Brown-Forman, Carlsberg Group (Carlsberg), Diageo PLC (Diageo), Glen Moray, Heineken N.V., Bacardi Global Brands Limited, Chivas Holdings Limited, and United Dutch Breweries B.V.

Major players: Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev), BAVARIA N.V., Brown-Forman, Carlsberg Group (Carlsberg), Diageo PLC (Diageo), Glen Moray, Heineken N.V., Bacardi Global Brands Limited, Chivas Holdings Limited

Bahrain Alcoholic Beverages Market Key Segments:

By Type: Beer, Distilled Spirits, Wine and Others

By Distribution Channel: Convenience Stores, On Premises, Liquor Stores, Internet Retailing and Supermarket

