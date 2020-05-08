Bra Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2025

Global Bra Industry

This report studies the global market size of Bra in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Bra in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Bra market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The bra market has grown to a large extent since the time of its evolution. Bras are an excellent means for improving customer experience.

In 2017, the global Bra market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Bra market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Bra include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Bra include

Groupe Chantelle

Hanesbrand

Jockey International

L Brands

MAS Holdings

PVH Corp

Triumph International

V.O.V.A

Wacoal

Wolf Lingerie

Market Size Split by Type

Padded Bra

Non-Padded Bra

Market Size Split by Application

Textile

Design

Fashion

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Bra market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Bra market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Bra manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Bra with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Bra submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Bra Product

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Bra Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Padded Bra

1.4.3 Non-Padded Bra

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Bra Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Textile

1.5.3 Design

1.5.4 Fashion

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Bra Market Size

2.1.1 Global Bra Revenue 2016-2025

2.1.2 Global Bra Sales 2016-2025

2.2 Bra Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Bra Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Bra Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Bra Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Bra Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Bra Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Bra Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Bra Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Bra Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2018)

3.2.2 Bra Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2018)

3.3 Bra Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Bra Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Bra Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Bra Product Category

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Bra Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Bra Sales by Type

4.2 Global Bra Revenue by Type

4.3 Bra Price by Type

5 Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Bra Breakdown Data by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Bra by Countries

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Bra Sales by Countries

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Bra Revenue by Countries

10.1.3 GCC Countries

10.1.4 Turkey

10.1.5 Egypt

10.1.6 South Africa

10.2 Middle East and Africa Bra by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Bra by Application

10.4 Middle East and Africa Bra by Company

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Groupe Chantelle

11.1.1 Groupe Chantelle Company Details

11.1.2 Company Description

11.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Bra

11.1.4 Bra Product Description

11.1.5 Recent Development

11.2 Hanesbrand

11.2.1 Hanesbrand Company Details

11.2.2 Company Description

11.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Bra

11.2.4 Bra Product Description

11.2.5 Recent Development

11.3 Jockey International

11.3.1 Jockey International Company Details

11.3.2 Company Description

11.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Bra

11.3.4 Bra Product Description

11.3.5 Recent Development

11.4 L Brands

11.4.1 L Brands Company Details

11.4.2 Company Description

11.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Bra

11.4.4 Bra Product Description

11.4.5 Recent Development

11.5 MAS Holdings

11.5.1 MAS Holdings Company Details

11.5.2 Company Description

11.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Bra

11.5.4 Bra Product Description

11.5.5 Recent Development

11.6 PVH Corp

11.6.1 PVH Corp Company Details

11.6.2 Company Description

11.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Bra

11.6.4 Bra Product Description

11.6.5 Recent Development

11.7 Triumph International

11.7.1 Triumph International Company Details

11.7.2 Company Description

11.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Bra

11.7.4 Bra Product Description

11.7.5 Recent Development

11.8 V.O.V.A

11.8.1 V.O.V.A Company Details

11.8.2 Company Description

11.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Bra

11.8.4 Bra Product Description

11.8.5 Recent Development

11.9 Wacoal

11.9.1 Wacoal Company Details

11.9.2 Company Description

11.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Bra

11.9.4 Bra Product Description

11.9.5 Recent Development

11.10 Wolf Lingerie

11.10.1 Wolf Lingerie Company Details

11.10.2 Company Description

11.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Bra

11.10.4 Bra Product Description

11.10.5 Recent Development

Continued…..

