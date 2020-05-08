Broadcasting Equipment Market is Estimated to Cross US$ xx Million by the End of 2016 – 2024

This Market Study offers an eight-year forecast of the APAC broadcasting equipment market between 2016 and 2024. The report defines 2014 as the base year and provides data for the following 10 years. In terms of market value, the APAC broadcasting equipment market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.

This research report provides a detailed analysis of APAC broadcasting equipment market to identify factors contributing to growth of the market across various key countries in the region. This study insights about market dynamics and trends of APAC regions, which influence the current nature and future dynamics of the broadcasting equipment market during the forecast period.

The report has been segmented on the basis of equipment type into traditional TV broadcast, traditional radio broadcast, IP converged broadcasting and asset management system. A detailed analysis of the value chain further empowers clients to formulate strategies for every stage of their business.

The APAC broadcasting equipment market is expected to grow moderately due to growth in demand for high definition (HD) media by consumers. In Asia Pacific region, consumer demands are constantly changing and demand for high definition (HD) media is one of them. In order to meet consumer demand, broadcasters are focusing on high definition (HD) content transmission and production. This is driving demand for equipment such as HD camera and video servers.

Moreover, sports industry in Asia pacific region is witnessing drastic changes. For instance, introduction of United Football League in the Philippines and League Division 3 in Japan are in turn creating vast opportunities for broadcasting equipment manufacturers.

The specifications of software and hardware of broadcasting solutions are continuously changing with the change in technology. Broadcasters and publishing houses are facing challenges to cope with standards of the new equipment with existing IT infrastructure. Hence, rapid change in technologies and varying standards of the broadcasting equipment is the major restraint for broadcasting equipment market in the APAC region.

In the final section of the report, competitive landscape is included in order to present the client with a dashboard that have different categories of providers in the value chain such as product portfolios and key differentiators. This section is important for gaining insights about the participants in the market’s ecosystem.

It also enables identification and evaluation of key competitors based on in-depth assessment of their capabilities and successes in the marketplace. The report provides comprehensive profiles of the broadcasting equipment vendors to evaluate their long- and short-term strategies, key offerings, and recent developments.

Key companies covered in this report are Media Excel Inc.(US), ChyronHego Corporation (US), TVU Networks Corporation (US), XOR Media Inc.(US), FOR-A Company (Japan), ORACLE Corporation (US), Unlimi-Tech Software Inc. (US), Grass Valley (Canada) and General Dynamics Mediaware (Austalia).

