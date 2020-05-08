CCTV Cameras Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2025
Summary:
A new market study, titled “Discover Global CCTV Cameras Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
Introduction
Physical security is the type of security associated with safeguarding personnel, property, or information in business organizations, residential and industrial applications, and sectors such as retail, utilities, and energy etc. Infrastructural development and growing security concerns caused by the rising number of terrorist activities have led to the development of innovative physical security solutions.This is expected to help the CCTV camera market grow at an exceptional rate.
The CCTV camera market is growing rapidly due to a technological shift from analog video surveillance systems to network camera solutions. Companies need to focus on manufacturing a variety of network cameras that are in huge demand in various industry verticals. Among various end users of CCTV cameras, the residential sector is expected to witness increased preference towards CCTV cameras.
The global CCTV Cameras market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on CCTV Cameras volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall CCTV Cameras market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology
Dahua Technology
Bosch Security Systems
Hanwha Techwin
FLIR Systems
Honeywell International
CP PLUS International
Sony
Digital Watchdog
Axis Communications
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Dome Camera
Bullet Camera
Box Camera
PTZ Camera
Others
Segment by Application
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
Government
Table of Contents
1 CCTV Cameras Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of CCTV Cameras
1.2 CCTV Cameras Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global CCTV Cameras Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)
1.2.2 Dome Camera
1.2.3 Bullet Camera
1.2.4 Box Camera
1.2.5 PTZ Camera
1.2.6 Others
1.3 CCTV Cameras Segment by Application
1.3.1 CCTV Cameras Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)
1.3.2 Residential
1.3.3 Commercial
1.3.4 Industrial
1.3.5 Government
1.4 Global CCTV Cameras Market by Region
1.4.1 Global CCTV Cameras Market Size Region
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.5 Global CCTV Cameras Market Size
1.5.1 Global CCTV Cameras Revenue (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Global CCTV Cameras Production (2014-2025)
2 Global CCTV Cameras Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global CCTV Cameras Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.2 Global CCTV Cameras Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.3 Global CCTV Cameras Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.4 Manufacturers CCTV Cameras Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types
2.5 CCTV Cameras Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 CCTV Cameras Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 CCTV Cameras Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
……………..
11 Global CCTV Cameras Market Forecast
11.1 Global CCTV Cameras Production, Revenue Forecast
11.1.1 Global CCTV Cameras Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)
11.1.2 Global CCTV Cameras Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)
11.1.3 Global CCTV Cameras Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2 Global CCTV Cameras Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)
11.2.1 North America CCTV Cameras Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2.2 Europe CCTV Cameras Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2.3 China CCTV Cameras Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2.4 Japan CCTV Cameras Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3 Global CCTV Cameras Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)
11.3.1 North America CCTV Cameras Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3.2 Europe CCTV Cameras Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3.3 China CCTV Cameras Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3.4 Japan CCTV Cameras Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.4 Global CCTV Cameras Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)
11.5 Global CCTV Cameras Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
13 Methodology and Data Source
13.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.1 Research Programs/Design
13.1.2 Market Size Estimation
13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
13.2 Data Source
13.2.1 Secondary Sources
13.2.2 Primary Sources
13.3 Author List
13.4 Disclaimer
List of Tables and Figures
Figure Picture of CCTV Cameras
Table Global CCTV Cameras Production (K Units) Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)
Figure Global CCTV Cameras Production Market Share by Types in 2018
Figure Dome Camera Product Picture
Table Dome Camera Major Manufacturers
Figure Bullet Camera Product Picture
Table Bullet Camera Major Manufacturers
Figure Box Camera Product Picture
Table Box Camera Major Manufacturers
Figure PTZ Camera Product Picture
Table PTZ Camera Major Manufacturers
Figure Others Product Picture
