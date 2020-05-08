Cellulosic Ethanol Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth During 2017-2027

Global Cellulosic Ethanol Market: Introduction

Cellulosic Ethanol is a second generation biofuel derived from feedstock (which are generally not food crops) after undergoing thermochemical or biochemical conversion. For instance, waste vegetable oil is a second generation biofuel because it has already been used and is no longer suitable for human consumption. Cellulosic ethanol is a potential substitute for gasoline and grain-based ethanol in an automobile. The growth of cellulosic ethanol market also support the development of rural economies and generates employment. Research and development activities on cellulosic ethanol so far have been undertaken only in limited number of developed countries and in some of the large economies such as Brazil, India, and China.

Moreover, cellulosic ethanol is not yet produced commercially on a large scale, but a considerable number of pilot plants have been operating in recent years. Second generation biofuels are novel and innovative but have their own sustainability issues. However, cellulosic biofuel production has boosted rural economies since production facilities are located in rural areas where feedstocks are abundant. The cellulosic ethanol market is expected to experience substantial growth in the coming years owing to various national commitments and availability of natural resources.

Global Cellulosic Ethanol Market: Market Dynamics

The demand for liquid fuels for transport is expected to increase substantially in the coming years. Ambitious cellulosic ethanol support policies have recently been adopted in the U.S. and the European countries owing to the size of the two markets. Mandates in these countries are expected to steer the global cellulosic ethanol market. Cellulosic ethanol is promoted in order to reduce the country’s dependence on imported oil. The substantial growth of the agricultural sector in many developing countries is the key aspect for the cellulosic ethanol market. Consequently, installations of large-scale commercial plants to produce cellulosic ethanol are forecast to strengthen the global market in the forthcoming years.

Request Sample [email protected] https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-6334

Fluctuation in corn prices impacts the production cost for cellulosic ethanol. This may impede the growth rate of the cellulosic ethanol market. The lack of R&D activities in the countries of the Middle East coupled with poor infrastructure develops considerable obstacles for the growth of cellulosic ethanol market.

Global Cellulosic Ethanol Market: Market Segmentation

Global cellulosic ethanol market can be segmented on the basis of application and regions.

On the basis of application, global cellulosic ethanol market can be segmented as

Transportation

Power generation

Heating

Others

Global Cellulosic Ethanol Market: Regional Outlook

Brazil and U.S. dominate the global cellulosic ethanol production. India is expected to observe strong growth outlook in the cellulosic ethanol market in the coming years in order to minimize the strategic risk related to availability of petroleum products.

Among Asia Pacific countries, the Australian cellulosic ethanol market has significantly contracted in recent years due to lower crude oil prices, high feedstock prices and weaker government mandates. However, in some parts of the country, the government has provided support for an advanced biofuels plant to produce fuel for aviation and military applications. China is one of the prominent producers of cellulosic ethanol in the global market. It has launched various pilot zones in several provinces and municipalities. Additionally, China’s cellulosic ethanol production is forecast to continue to grow substantially reinforced by local and provincial government support. The cellulosic ethanol market has great potential in Latin America owing to superfluous amount of sugarcane residues. However, the cellulosic ethanol market is highly fragmented as over hundreds of companies in various countries participate in the market.

Request to View TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-6334

Global Cellulosic Ethanol Market: Key Participants

Example of some of the market participants in the global cellulosic ethanol market discerned across the value chain include