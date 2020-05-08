Chordal Suture Systems Market Estimated to Experience a Hike in Growth by 2028

Chordal suture system is a repair mechanism of the mitral heart valve .Our heart has basically four valves. Two of the four valves are mitral valve which is also called as dicuspid valve and a tricuspid valve .Mitral valve which is also called as dicuspid valve shows some kind of abnormalities with the flow of blood which can be treated with chordal suture system .These two valves are responsible for the blow of blood between the arteries and ventricles. The chordal suture system provides a vascular repair to the mitrial valve which deals with the flow of blood with the help of two leaflets.

One is the anterior leaflet and the other is posterior leaflet. Anterior leaflet covers the larger surface area and is of larger length as compared to posterior leaflet. Two main conditions of heart blood flow consist of diastole and systole. During the ventricular diastole, the ventricular muscle relaxes and the heart is filled with blood. Ventricles are filled with blood and the mitral valve begins to close. The chordal suture system allows the mitral valve to close properly so that there is effective emptying of blood and the blood does not leak into the left atrium during ventricular systole.

The chordal suture systems are used in the treatment mitral valve regurgitation. Mitral valve regurgitation is an abnormal flow of blood through the heart valve in which the valve flap does not close properly and the blood flows backward. Chordal suture system repairs the mitral valve which can show abnormal flow of blood due to ruptured chord, leaflet prolapse or an infection in any component of the valve.

Chordal Suture systems: Market Dynamics

Rising heart attacks is one of the important reason for the growth in the market. Prolonged use of certain medication that are used to treat migrains can cause regurgitation of heart valve which is expected to drive the chordal suture market. Occurrence of many other heat valve diseases such as endocarditis, rheumatic fever can increase the growth of chordal suture system market. Cancer can also be responsible for the mitral valve regurgitation as the radiation on the chest are very harmful owing to increase the share in chordal suture systems market. High cost of choral suture system can restrain the growth of chordal suture systems market. Most of the population is not aware about the chordal suture system. People prefer surgeries over chordal suture systems, hence, lack of awareness can hinder the growth of chordal suture systems.

Chordal suture system Market: Segmentation

The chordal suture system market is segmented by device type, indication and end user:

Segmentation by product Type Loops Double armed Absorbable Non absorbable

Segmentation by Indication Rheumatic fever Endocarditis Heart attack Valve prolapse Trauma Others

Segmentation by End User Hospitals Specialty Clinics Others



Chordal Suture Market: Overview

Based on the product type, most of the chordal suture system are non absorbable made up of poly ester material .There are two types of chordal suture systems – loop chordal suture system and double armed chordal suture system. Based on the Indication, heart attacks are very common which is associated with the disruption of mitrial heart valve, leading to high usage of chordal suture systems. Chordal suture systems reduces the high complications which are associated with heart valve surgeries and it is one of the major factor which makes chordal suture system safe.

Chordal suture system Market: Region-wise Outlook

On the basis of geography, global chordal suture system market is segmented into seven key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to hold largest shares in the global chordal suture system market primarily due to presence of large number of hospitals and advanced healthcare infrastructure. Whereas, Europe owing to presence of better healthcare expenditure and increased governmental initiatives is expected to experience high demand for chordal suture system in the region. Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth in revenue generation for chordal vascular system market.

Chordal Suture System Market: Key Players

Some of the key players present in global chordal suture system market are cryolife Inc., Sofmedica, Medtronic, Ethicon, Smith & Nephew, Reid healthcare