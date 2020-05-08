Coffee Beverages 2019 Global Market Key Players – The Coca-Cola , Nestle , Starbucks, Ting Hsin International, Illycaffe, UCC Ueshima Coffee , Coffee Roasting Schreyogg, Luigi Lavazza – Trends, Analysis & Forecast to 2025
Introduction
Global Coffee Beverages Market
Coffee is one of the most popular beverages around the world. There is a significant increase in the acceptance and appreciation of coffee as a beverage worldwide. Coffee’s taste depends on its essential ingredient. Coffee is a beverage which is made from roasted beans of the coffee plants. Coffee beans vary in their shape, size, color, and flavor which depends on the region and conditions in which they are grown. The coffee plant is a native to the subtropical areas of Asia and Africa. Whereas, now the coffee plant is also cultivated in Central and Latin America as well. The coffee is prepared from two types of coffee beans namely Robusta and Arabica as well as the combination of these two beans. Arabia beans have only 1.5% caffeine content compared to 2.7% in the Robusta. Moreover, in the U.S. the millennial generation are accelerating the demand for cold coffee under the influence of coffee shops which have significantly pushed the cold-serve. According to National Coffee Association, iced coffee is consumed mostly be 18 to 25 year old which is more than twice of any other age group.
Rise in coffee consumption, expanding disposable income, changing consumer consumption patterns, innovative packaging, and escalating demand for ready-to-drink coffee, gourmet, and specialty coffee beverages are some of the primary factors driving the growth of the global coffee beverages market. Moreover, changing lifestyle preferences, rapid urbanization, and expanding demand for premium coffee beverages owing to increase in awareness of coffee beans and their related origin are another significant factors growing the coffee beverages market over the forecast period. However, nurturing coffee drinking in developing countries is still an ongoing challenge for marketers owing to limited foodservice sales of ready-to-drink coffee as consumers are habituated to drink tea and other beverages which may limit the growth of the coffee beverages market during the forecast the period.
The global Coffee Beverages market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Coffee Beverages volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Coffee Beverages market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
The Coca-Cola
Nestle
Starbucks
Ting Hsin International
Illycaffe
UCC Ueshima Coffee
Coffee Roasting Schreyogg
Luigi Lavazza
Dunkin’Donut
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Instant
Filter
Bean To Cup
Read-To-Drink
Segment by Application
Hypermarkets/Supermarkets
Convenience Stores
Specialty Coffee Shops
Online Retail
Others
