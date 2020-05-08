Compression Garments And Stockings Market: Global Product Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2024

Our latest research report entitled Compression Garments and Stockings Market (by product type (compression garments and compression stockings), application (varicose vein, wound care, burns, oncology), end use (hospitals, pharmaceuticals shops, clinics, online sales and other healthcare facilities)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Compression Garments and Stockings. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Compression Garments and Stockings cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Compression Garments and Stockings growth factors.

The forecast Compression Garments and Stockings Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Compression Garments and Stockings on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to report the global compression garments and stockings market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Compression garments are pieces of clothing that fit tightly around the skin. Compression garments are used by those people who have to stand for long hours due to work or are suffering from poor blood circulation problem. Stockings are specialized hosiery designed to help prevent the occurrence of and guard against further progression of various medical disorders.

There are many factors, which indicate a positive outlook of the market for medium and long term. Growing awareness about medical benefits of compression garments such as healing effects, minimizing bruising quality etc. are promoting the growth of this market. Additionally, advancements in the fabric technology & garment designs are making it more preferable garments among sports person, physical fitness loving people. However, some health issues such as blood clots, breathing problem, and acid reflux caused from tightly worn compression and shapewear, restrain the market growth. Product development and innovative marketing & promotion strategies are anticipated to provide lucrative business opportunities for players in the future.

On the basis of region, North America is the leading player in this market globally, due to the presence of a large number of lifestyle users and extensive popularity of athletics and other sports among people. Women generate significant revenue in the shapewear segment in North America, whereas men are prominent consumers of compression wear market. Asia-pacific region is the highest CAGR growing market region during the forecasted period. The growth of compression garments and stocking market in this region is attributed to rising in disposable income of consumers, advancements in the fabric technology & garment designs.

Market Segmentation by Product Type, Application and End-Use

The report on global compression garments and stockings market covers segments such as, product type, application and end-use. On the basis of product type, the global compression garments and stockings market is categorized into compression garments and compression stockings. On the basis of application, the global compression garments and stockings market is categorized into varicose vein, wound care, burns, oncology and others. On the basis of end-use, the global compression garments and stockings market is categorized into hospitals, pharmaceuticals shops, clinics, online sales and other healthcare facilities.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global compression garments and stockings market such as, 3M Company, Medtronic PLC, Bio Compression Systems, Inc., BSN Medical, Medi GmbH & Co. Kg, Paul Hartmann AG, Smith & Nephew PLC., Cardinal Health, Inc., Sigvaris and Sanyleg S.R.L..

