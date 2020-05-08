Dancewear Global Market, Industry Analysis, Growth Trends, Opportunity and Forecast 2018 To 2023
This report provides in depth study of “Dancewear Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Dancewear Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
Dancewear includes any items of clothing commonly worn by dancers. Items of dancewear include dance shoes, leotards and unitards, tights, dance shorts, tutus, arm warmers, legwarmers and dance belts.
In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Dancewear in the regions of North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.
In the past few years from 2012-2016, the global production and consumption developed stably. At the same time, EU and North America is remarkable in the global Dancewear industry because of their market share and high performance materials of Dancewear.
In the future, the production and consumption is estimated to continue developing with a stable growth rate. To meet the large and increasing demand, more and more manufacturers will go into this industry for low entrance barrier.
The price of Dancewear differs from company to company, as there is a great difference among the Dancewear quality from different companies.
Although the market competition of Dancewear is fierce globally, there are many enterprises can obtain considerable profit form the manufacturing and marketing of Dancewear and that is the reason that we believe there will also be enterprises enter this market. But it is suggested that enterprises those have plans to enter this industry have careful analysis of this market and the advantages or disadvantages of themselves.
The global Dancewear market is valued at 450 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 600 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Dancewear market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Dancewear in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Dancewear in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Dancewear market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Dancewear market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Repetto
Mirella
Yumiko
Bloch
Capezio
Leo Dancewear
Wear Moi
Grishko
Chacott
So Danca
Kinney
SF Dancewear
Dance of Love
Ting Dance Wear
Red Rain
The Red Shoes
Dansgirl
Baiwu
Dttrol
Market size by Product
Women’s Dancewear
Men’s Dancewear
Girls’ Dancewear
Boys’ Dancewear
Market size by End User
Schools
Theatre
TV and Film
Others
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Dancewear Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Dancewear Market Size Growth Rate by Product
1.4.2 Women’s Dancewear
1.4.3 Men’s Dancewear
1.4.4 Girls’ Dancewear
1.4.5 Boys’ Dancewear
1.5 Market by End User
1.5.1 Global Dancewear Market Size Growth Rate by End User
1.5.2 Schools
1.5.3 Theatre
1.5.4 TV and Film
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Dancewear Market Size
2.1.1 Global Dancewear Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Dancewear Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Dancewear Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Dancewear Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Dancewear Revenue by Regions
……
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Repetto
11.1.1 Repetto Company Details
11.1.2 Company Business Overview
11.1.3 Repetto Dancewear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.1.4 Repetto Dancewear Products Offered
11.1.5 Repetto Recent Development
11.2 Mirella
11.2.1 Mirella Company Details
11.2.2 Company Business Overview
11.2.3 Mirella Dancewear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.2.4 Mirella Dancewear Products Offered
11.2.5 Mirella Recent Development
11.3 Yumiko
11.3.1 Yumiko Company Details
11.3.2 Company Business Overview
11.3.3 Yumiko Dancewear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.3.4 Yumiko Dancewear Products Offered
11.3.5 Yumiko Recent Development
11.4 Bloch
11.4.1 Bloch Company Details
11.4.2 Company Business Overview
11.4.3 Bloch Dancewear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.4.4 Bloch Dancewear Products Offered
11.4.5 Bloch Recent Development
11.5 Capezio
11.5.1 Capezio Company Details
11.5.2 Company Business Overview
11.5.3 Capezio Dancewear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.5.4 Capezio Dancewear Products Offered
11.5.5 Capezio Recent Development
11.6 Leo Dancewear
11.6.1 Leo Dancewear Company Details
11.6.2 Company Business Overview
11.6.3 Leo Dancewear Dancewear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.6.4 Leo Dancewear Dancewear Products Offered
11.6.5 Leo Dancewear Recent Development
11.7 Wear Moi
11.7.1 Wear Moi Company Details
11.7.2 Company Business Overview
11.7.3 Wear Moi Dancewear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.7.4 Wear Moi Dancewear Products Offered
11.7.5 Wear Moi Recent Development
11.8 Grishko
11.8.1 Grishko Company Details
11.8.2 Company Business Overview
11.8.3 Grishko Dancewear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.8.4 Grishko Dancewear Products Offered
11.8.5 Grishko Recent Development
11.9 Chacott
11.9.1 Chacott Company Details
11.9.2 Company Business Overview
11.9.3 Chacott Dancewear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.9.4 Chacott Dancewear Products Offered
11.9.5 Chacott Recent Development
11.10 So Danca
11.10.1 So Danca Company Details
11.10.2 Company Business Overview
11.10.3 So Danca Dancewear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.10.4 So Danca Dancewear Products Offered
11.10.5 So Danca Recent Development
11.11 Kinney
11.12 SF Dancewear
11.13 Dance of Love
11.14 Ting Dance Wear
11.15 Red Rain
11.16 The Red Shoes
11.17 Dansgirl
11.18 Baiwu
11.19 Dttrol
Continued….
