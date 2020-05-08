Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Market Size Segmented by Product, Top Manufacturers, Geography Trends and Forecasts to 2025

A report on ‘ Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing Market’ published by Market Study Report, LLC, features the recent and upcoming growth trends of this business in addition to accurate details related to the myriad geographies that comprise the regional spectrum of the Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing market. Furthermore, the report elucidates complex details about the supply-demand analysis, industry share, growth statistics and participation of major players in the Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing market.

The research study on the Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing market provides a detailed evaluation of this business space in question, with regards to a slew of pivotal factors such as the market size in terms of valuation and volume. Not to mention, the report also enumerates a precise gist of the industry segmentation as well as a highly reliable analysis of the current status of this market. The competitive spectrum of this industry arena and the regional expanse of this dynamic sphere have also been outlined in the study.

Direct-to-consumer (DTC) genetic testing is a type of genetic test that is accessible directly to the consumer without having to go through a health care professional. Usually, to obtain a genetic test, health care professionals (such as doctors) acquire their patient’s permission and then order the desired test. DTC genetic tests, however, allow consumers to bypass this process and order DNA tests themselves.

In 2018, the global Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing market size was 930 million US$ and it is expected to reach 2590 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 15.7% during 2019-2025.

A succinct coverage of the Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing market report:

A detailed run-through of the competitive and regional landscapes of the Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing market:

The study encompasses the regional spectrum of the Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing market, segmented into United States, China, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia & India.

Details pertaining to the market share accumulated by every region as well as growth prospects of the zone have been mentioned in the report.

The growth rate which every region will record over the projected duration, in tandem with the production market share and the revenue market details have also been encompassed in the study.

The Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing market report is inclusive of an in-depth evaluation of the competitive spectrum of this business vertical, that constitutes firms such as 23andMe MyHeritage LabCorp Myriad Genetics Ancestry.com Quest Diagnostics Gene By Gene DNA Diagnostics Center Invitae IntelliGenetics Ambry Genetics Living DNA EasyDNA Pathway Genomics Centrillion Technology Xcode Color Genomics Anglia DNA Services African Ancestry Canadian DNA Services DNA Family Check Alpha Biolaboratories Test Me DNA 23 Mofang Genetic Health DNA Services of America Shuwen Health Sciences Mapmygenome Full Genomes

Pivotal details subject to the market share held by each company, capacity recorded, and the production have been included in the study.

The report provides a gist about the company – some basic information, and other details pertaining to its stance in the industry, such as current valuation and product description.

A concise SWOT analysis has also been enumerated in the study.

Pivotal highlights included in the research study:

A brief evaluation of the product type landscape of the Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing market, extensively classified into Diagnostic Screening Prenatal Newborn Screening and Pre-Implantation Diagnosis Relationship Testing

Substantial information pertaining to the revenue accrued by each product.

The price trends of every product in conjunction with the production volume and sales.

An in-depth synopsis of the application spectrum of Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing market, segmented precisely into Online Offline

Commendable information regarding the consumption of the products for every application.

The revenue procured by every application in question and the consumption market share details.

The growth rate that each application will record over the forecast timeframe.

The information about the market concentration rate and raw material production rate.

The sales as well as price trends prevailing in the Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing market and the forecast growth trends for this industry sphere.

A detailed analysis of the marketing strategy – inclusive of the marketing channels that are adopted by important manufacturers to popularize their products.

Extensive information regarding the market’s macroscopic indicator – that is further classified into the GDP for all the vital geographies that are a part of this industry landscape as well as the price trends of the raw materials.

The myriad distributors that are a part of the supply chain and the prominent suppliers.

The opportunities that are prevalent across the Direct-to-consumer Genetic Testing market as well as the plausible constraints of this industry that are likely to emerge as major challenges for the players in the years ahead.

An analysis of the downstream customers of the market have also been provided in the study.

