Enterprise Governance Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025

— Enterprise Governance Market:

Executive Summary

Global Enterprise Governance Market to reach USD 64.04 billion by 2025.

Global Enterprise Governance Market valued approximately USD 24.8 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.59% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The major driving factor of Global Enterprise Governance Market are rising threats amongst organization, reliability & cost efficiency and increasing adoption of eGRC solutions for big data. Moreover, in this challenging environment, an integrated approach to government, risk and compliance (GRC) translates into bottom-line financial benefits for enterprises which is anticipated to be a major factor driving market growth. In addition, due to rising demand for economic and regulatory climate, various financial services firms are transforming operation to enhance the performance. The major restraining factor of global enterprise governance market are lack of awareness about benefit and changing regulatory structure. Enterprise Governance is the structure and relationships that control, direct, manage and regulate the performance of an enterprise projects, portfolios and process. In other words, it is the set of responsibilities and practices exercised by the board and executive management with the goal of providing strategic direction and ensures that objectives are ascertain the risk and managed appropriately. There are many benefits of enterprise governance such as compliance professionals can assist management in making the critical connection between strong compliance processes and tangible business, integrating GRC information allows management to make more intelligent decision more rapidly, non-value added activities are eliminated and value-added activities are streamlined to reduce lag time and undesirable variation and reduce cost contribute to overall ROI gains represented by effective GRC activities.

The regional analysis of Global Enterprise Governance Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America has accounted the leading share of total generating revenue across the globe due to developed economies of the US and Canada focus on innovations generate demand for eGRC solution. Europe is also contributing satisfactory share in the global enterprise governance market. Asia-Pacific region is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025, due to increase in awareness for business productivity with competently designed eGRC solutions.

The major market player included in this report are:

Fidelity National Information Services & INC.

SAP SE

Maclear

Thomson Reuters

Dell EMC

Wolters Kluwer

IBM Corporation

MetricStream Inc.

Bwise

SAS Institute

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3606246-global-enterprise-governance-market-size-study-by-component

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Services

Solutions

By Software:

Compliance Management

Audit Management

Policy Management

Risk Management

Incident Management

By Services:

Consulting

Support

Integration

By Enterprise Type:

Small and Medium Size Enterprise

Large Enterprise

By Vertical:

Retail

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance

Healthcare

Manufacturing

IT & Telecom

Consumer Goods

Others

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Enterprise Governance Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Key Trends

1.3. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.1. Enterprise Governance, by Component, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.2. Enterprise Governance, by Software, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.3. Enterprise Governance, by Services, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.4. Enterprise Governance, by Enterprise Type, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.5. Enterprise Governance, by Vertical, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.6. Enterprise Governance, by Region, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Enterprise Governance Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Industry Evolution

2.2.2. Scope of the Study

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Enterprise Governance Dynamics

3.1. See Saw Analysis

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Enterprise Governance Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political Scenario

4.2.2. Economic Scenario

4.2.3. Social Scenario

4.2.4. Technological Scenario

4.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3.1. Supplier

4.3.2. Manufacturers/Service Provider

4.3.3. Distributors

4.3.4. End-Users

4.4. Key Buying Criteria

4.5. Regulatory Framework

4.6. Cost Structure Analysis

4.6.1. Raw Material Cost Analysis

4.6.2. Manufacturing Cost Analysis

4.6.3. Labour Cost Analysis

4.7. Investment Vs Adoption Scenario

4.8. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Enterprise Governance, by Component

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

5.3. Key Market Players

5.4. Enterprise Governance, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Services

5.4.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.2. Solution

5.4.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Continuous…

For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3606246-global-enterprise-governance-market-size-study-by-component

Contact Info:

Name: Norah Trend

Email: Send Email

Organization: WISEGUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD

Address: Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers Pune – 411028 Maharashtra, India

Phone: +1 (339) 368 6938 (US), +44 208 133 9349 (UK)

Website: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3606246-global-enterprise-governance-market-size-study-by-component

Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/enterprise-governance-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2019-2025/465552