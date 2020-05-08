Fiberglass Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2024

The global Glass Fiber industry has a rather high concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in Asia-Pacific, North America and Europe, such as Owens Corning, Jushi Group, PPG Industries, CPIC and Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma). At present, Owens Corning is the world leader, holding 26.01% sales market share in 2017.

Glass Fiber downstream is wide and recently Glass Fiber has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Construction, Transportation, Industrial, Consumer, Wind Power and others. Globally, the Glass Fiber market is mainly driven by growing demand for Construction and Transportation. They account for nearly 61.97% of total downstream consumption of Glass Fiber in global.

Glass Fiber can be mainly divided into Roving Glass Fibers, Chopped Glass Fibers, Yarn Glass Fibers and Others. Roving Glass Fibers captures about 64.27% of Glass Fiber market in 2017. Glass Fiber can be also divided into E-Glass, E-CR-Glass, S-Glass and Others. E-Glass captures about 68.66% of Glass Fiber market in 2017.

The worldwide market for Fiberglass is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.7% over the next five years, will reach 9260 million US$ in 2024, from 7430 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Fiberglass in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Owens Corning

Jushi Group

Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma)

CPIC

Saint-Gobain Vetrotex

PPG Industries

Nippon Electric Glass

Johns Mansville

Nittobo

Advanced Glassfiber Yarns

Binani-3B

Sichuan Weibo

Jiangsu Jiuding

Lanxess

Changzhou Tianma

Ahlstrom

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Roving Glass Fibers

Chopped Glass Fibers

Yarn Glass Fibers

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Construction

Transportation

Industrial

Consumer

Wind Power

Others

