Flatting Agents Market Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028

Flatting agents are used to reduce the glossy effect of the paints, varnishes, lacquers and other finishing paints and coatings in order to meet the tailored specific requirements. The flatting agents are also known as matting agents. Manufacturers are focusing on the development of flatting agents such that the desired matting affect could be obtained whereas maintaining the performance properties of the coatings such as good flow, color, stability, mar resistance and other mechanical and physical properties.

The flatting agents are added with paints and coatings to amounts according to the required finish. Flatting agents that not only will reduce gloss but also improves properties such as scratch resistance are being developed. There has been significant research and development for the development of flatting agents with focus on particle size and pore to improve the efficiency and performance. Flatting agents have specific particle size distribution to diffuse the light in the specific pattern from the paint film and impart a smooth and deep matting effect. The flatting agents are used for a variety of paints and coatings applications ranging from wood, coil and architectural coatings amongst others.

Global Flatting Agents Market Dynamics

Flatting Agents Market Drivers

The substantial growth in the paints, coatings and inks industry across globe is projected to boost the demand for flatting agents. There has been rise in consumption of decorative paints which is largely being used for the commercial and residential applications. Flatting agents are also being used for inks. Therefore, the steady growth of the end use industry is projected to drive the demand for flatting agents.

Another major benefit of using flatting agents is the significant improvement in properties such as rheology, stability, scratch and mar resistance, finish and smoothness. The increasing concern for aesthetics and appearance and growing use of decorative paints is projected to create positive traction in flatting agents market.

Flatting Agents Market Restraints

One of the major challenge faced by the global Flatting agents market is the cost associated with the use of advanced flatting agents. Moreover, there are also stringent regulations regarding the emission of harmful volatile organic compounds (VOC’s) which is hamper the growth of flatting agents globally. The use of flatting agents in water based paint formulations

Flatting Agents Market Trends

With the growing concerns regarding the harmful effect on environment caused by the use of these chemicals, there has been a recent trend for the use of natural flatting agent for paints and coatings applications

In some of the cases, the flatting agents are being added with a hardener additive which allows flexible gloss adjustment, adjust rheology, transparency and stain and scratch resistance has been a major trend in the global flatting agents market. There has been focus on development of advanced grade of flatting agents with could achieve higher matting affect without losing opacity.

Moreover, there has been an increase in consumption of flatting agents to obtain matt effect and superior anti cracking properties in the resin based plasters.

Global Flatting Agents Market Segmentation

The global flatting agents market can be segmented on the basis of application, formulation, product type and region

On the basis of product type, the global flatting agents market can be segmented as:

Silica

Wax

Thermoplastics

Others

On the basis of application, the global flatting agents market can be segmented as:

Industrial Automotive Can and Coil Marine Aerospace Packaging coatings Other industrial coatings

Architectural

Wood

Inks

Others

On the basis of formulation, the global flatting agents market can be segmented as:

Water based solutions

Solvent based solutions

Radiation cured and high solids

Powder

others

Global Flatting Agents Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of regional perspective the global flatting agents market is anticipated to be dominated by Asia Pacific region. This is attributed to the significant growth in the paints and coatings industry in the region majorly in China and India with rapid urbanization and industrial and infrastructural developments which is projected to create significant opportunities for growth of flatting agents. North America and Europe are also projected to register noteworthy demand for flatting agents over the forecast period. Latin America and Middle East and Africa are projected to remain low volume high growth regions over the forecast period.

Global Flatting Agents Market Participants

Some of the market participants identified across the value chain of global Flatting Agents market are: